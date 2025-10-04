Him Chatterjee appointed as first full-time VC of JJ University

Mumbai: The state’s higher and technical education department on Wednesday appointed professor Him Chatterjee as the first full-time vice chancellor (VC) of the Sir J.J. School of Arts, Architecture and Design in Mumbai. Professor Him Chatterjee

Chatterjee currently serves as the chairman of Department of Visual Arts at Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla and is expected to take charge as the VC of Sir J.J. School of Arts, Architecture and Design on Monday. The institute had until now been under the charge of professor Rajnish Kamat, vice chancellor of Homi Bhabha State University, since March 2024.

To select the new Vice Chancellor, the state government had constituted a committee chaired by Professor Manoj Dixit, vice chancellor of Maharaja Ganga Singh University in Rajasthan, along with professor Nitin R. Karmalkar, former vice chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University, and professor Ravindra Kulkarni, vice chancellor of University of Mumbai. The panel interviewed seven candidates and recommended three names to the government, following which the state’s higher and technical education department appointed Chatterjee on October 1 for a five-year term.

Renowned for his paintings, sketches, and drawings, he has created over 100 artworks. For his contributions to the visual arts, Chatterjee has received several honours. He has also served as an art consultant and curator for various organisations such as the Airport Authority of India, Larsen & Toubro, Lalit Kala Akademi, Public Works Department (Delhi), and the Department of Industry and Culture, Himachal Pradesh.