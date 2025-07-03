Search
Hindi row: Protest on July 7 against three-language panel

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 03, 2025 07:32 AM IST

The Shaley Shikshan Abhyas Samiti has announced a statewide protest to oppose the state government’s decision to appoint a committee to study the implementation of the three-language formula in schools

MUMBAI: The Shaley Shikshan Abhyas Samiti (School Education Study Committee) has announced a statewide protest on July 7 at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, to oppose the state government’s decision to appoint a committee to study the implementation of the three-language formula in schools. The samiti said its fight is far from over and will not officially participate in the Vijayi Melava (Victory Meeting) being organised by the Thackeray cousins on July 5.

Samiti member and academic Deepak Pawar said, “We will continue our protest until the government completely withdraws the proposal for a third language in schools.” Given its stand, it will attend the meeting as ordinary citizens, not as representatives of the samiti.

“This is not a victory worth celebrating. The government has only taken two steps back, and may take four steps forward through this committee,” Pawar said, alleging that the committee’s report will be delayed until after the upcoming municipal elections, making it a political tactic.

Pawar criticised the appointment of Prof Narendra Jadhav, former vice-chancellor of the Savitribai Phule Pune University, as chairperson of the committee. “He is not an expert in child education. There’s no logic in appointing someone like him to decide language policy for primary education,” Pawar said.

Both Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray also have publicly opposed the committee.

The samiti has submitted 12 key demands to the state government, including a complete rollback of the third-language plan from Classes 1 to 5. They have also called for the resignation of school education minister Dada Bhuse and SCERT director Rahul Rekhawar, accusing them of operating without transparency. Other demands include halting the Hindi Language Eligibility Examination, banning NCERT books from being made compulsory, and releasing a white paper on the use of Hindi in state education.

