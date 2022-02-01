Hindustani Bhau, 1 other held for protests against offline exams

Mumbai: The Dharavi police arrested two people, including Vikas Fhatak, a social media influencer known as Hindustani Bhau, in connection with the protest in Dharavi demanding online exams on Monday.

Another accused arrested in the case, identified as Iqrar Khan, was present in the crowd at the time of the protests and is accused of provoking others.

The Dharavi police registered a case late in the night under section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 114 (Abettor present when offence is committed), and 143, 145, 146, 149, 188, (unlawful assembly, rioting) 269 and 270 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and several other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Fhatak, a former contestant on the reality TV show Big Boss, raised his concern over the offline exam of classes 10 and 12 and asked the students to gather in Dharavi near the residence of Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad. Accordingly, hundreds of people gathered at Ashok Mill Naka in Dharavion Monday afternoon. Apart from Mumbai, the protestors also gathered in other cities also like Thane, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad and other places in the state demanding the cancellation of offline exams.

Deputy commissioner of police Pranay Ashok (zone 5) had said that the police had convinced most of the protestors to disperse, but some people refused to abide by orders and therefore the police had to resort to mild lathicharge.

“In these two years, many people died because of Covid. Till now, families are recovering from the shock. And now the new drama of Omicron has started. What is this? The government is urging people to remain indoors. Then why take offline exams of the students,” Hindustani Bhau had said in a YouTube video. The video had over 2.77 lakh views till Tuesday. It was uploaded on January 24.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said the decision to take offline exams has been taken after careful consideration and all measures like maintaining social distance, wearing masks will be taken. The health minister appealed to the protesting students to cooperate with the government in conducting in-person exams.

As per the preliminary investigation into the massive protests which led to vandalism in some parts of the state, Hindustani Bhau had incited students to take part in the protests through his social media accounts.