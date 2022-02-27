Hospitals largely unaffected during Mumbai power outage

Mumbai: The hour-long power outage in Mumbai had a negligible impact on hospitals in Mumbai as they turned to generators for backup. Mumbai witnessed a massive power outage on Sunday due to grid failure that affected South and Central Mumbai.

Dr Akash Khobragade, medical superintendent, St George Hospital said, “We have three generators and so does the other JJ Group of Hospitals. We, therefore, didn’t face any problem. We only kept following up with the authorities on when the power supply will get restored.”

He further said that power was restored within half an hour.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BMC, said all civic-run hospitals did not face problems because of the generators. “We did not have any issue at our hospitals as we have kept generators on standby for such crisis. Every hospital has two to three generators that are used when there is no electricity supply,” he said.

Dr Ramesh Bharmal, director of major civic hospitals and dean of BYL Nair Hospital said all the civic hospitals had a major up-gradation for backup electricity during the pandemic. “We always had generators as a backup in all our Intensive Care Units, operations theatres and important parts of the hospital. During Covid-19, we upgraded it to other areas too. While earlier the back-up ran up to 2-3 hours, now it can run up to 5 hours in ICU, OT areas,” he said.

Hospital operations at private hospitals too went off smoothly. Joy Chakraborty, COO, PD Hinduja Hospital said, “Irrespective of such major power failures, our hospital power system automatically shifts to the generator within 8 seconds. Our patient care, therefore, didn’t face any problem.”

Dr Parag Rindani, CEO of Wockhardt Hospital- Mumbai Central, said their hospital runs on a dual system of backup electricity. “Our system has both batteries and on UPS. We didn’t face any problems. Our system can manage 8-12 hours of power failure,” he added.

N Santhanam, chief executive officer of the Breach Candy Hospital, said, “We have a 100 percent backup that covers the entire hospital and can last up to 10 hours. Soon as the power went out, our diesel generator kicked into action within three to four seconds.”

“The civic commissioner and other civic officials were constantly in touch with all the hospitals giving updates. The power was restored in zones and the officials kept updating us about the areas where it was restored. Also, we are prepared for such incidents because the BEST often conducts preventive maintenance work and we run our generator sets every 20 days to check if they kickstart in time within a few seconds,” he added.