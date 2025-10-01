Edit Profile
    Housing society AGM deadline extended by a month

    The commissioner for the cooperation registrar of cooperative societies issued an order on Monday, extending the deadline to October 31, 2025

    Published on: Oct 1, 2025 5:10 AM IST
    By Ateeq Shaikh
    Mumbai: The state government on Monday extended the deadline for cooperative housing societies for conducting their Annual General Meeting (AGM) by a month to October end.

    Housing society AGM deadline extended by a month

    The commissioner for the cooperation registrar of cooperative societies issued an order on Monday, extending the deadline to October 31, 2025. This decision comes as a relief to the housing societies that have been facing challenges in adhering to the usual September 30 deadline.

    The reason for the extension, as mentioned in the order, is the incessant rainfall that the state has been witnessing, resulting in a wet drought across. Of the 36 districts and 358 talukas in Maharashtra, 30 districts and nearly 300 talukas have been affected by the heavy rain and floods so far.

