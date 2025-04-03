How legal water connections impacts lives in slums

MUMBAI: It does not take an academic study to confirm how a legal water connection -- delivering consistent, regular, clean and timely water to homes – improves one’s life. On Wednesday, an NGO Pani Haq Samiti (PHS) and University of Mumbai (MU) presented a study on the impact of the Water for All policy in Mumbai’s slums, initiated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in 2022. Representational Image (AP)

In 2012, PHS had moved Bombay high court petitioning for universal access to water, after having worked in this field since 2010. The HC instructed BMC to formulate a policy in 2014, which the latter accomplished in 2022. Three years hence, the study shows how BMC’s move has helped citizens in informal settlements.

A survey of 202 citizens across seven informal settlements -- Ambujwadi, Ganpat Patil Nagar, Kokari Agar, Bhim Nagar, Mandala, Gautam Nagar and Aarey Colony – where PHS helped facilitate legal water connections showed remarkable improvements in their lives, such as the time spent to fetch water, the costs to acquire the basic necessity, impact on health and psychological benefits. The legal connections have set them free from dependence on informal water sources including tankers, local water sellers, neighbours, borewells, etc.

“Women formed a major slice of people surveyed, as they have largely borne the burden of fetching water,” said Sitaram Shelar, convener of the PHS. “Their lives centered around it; in many cases girls have been known to skip school as they had to shoulder the responsibility.”

The study was authored by three faculty members of MU’s department of Civics and Politics -- Sanjay Patil, Ankita Bhatkhande and Ravindra Swami, who were supported by additional researchers from the university and PHS.

“After getting the water connections, people finally spoke about having ‘izzat ka pani,’” said Bhatkande. “People now have more time to themselves, can visit members of their extended families; in some cases it has led to an ease in making matrimonial matches.” The study illustrated 67.8% people noted significant reduction in the physical burden and 91.1% said they now take under an hour to fill water, giving them more time for other productive work like working or going to school.

Meanwhile, despite the improvement in the lives of those who have managed to get legal connections, the reach of the policy remains limited. In almost three years of its run, of the over 16,000 applications submitted from the slums, 14,000 were approved by BMC, of which only 7,043 received water connections.

“There is a long list of conditions the homes have to fulfil before they can get the connections, including laying the water pipe themselves, which comes at a great cost,” said Shelar. “People in several slum pockets even refuse to file applications because they are sure they will never get a legal connection. Those that live on government land are aware of challenges to acquire NOCs, which is mandatory at the time of submission of applications.”

Amita Bhide, professor, Centre for Urban Policy and Governance in the School of Habitat Studies, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, critiqued the struggle of slum inhabitants, saying, “There are biases built in the system at every level that make it hard for them to get legal water connections. And even when they do get connections, struggles with low water pressure, contaminated water, etc, do not end.”

Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner of the BMC, said, “The policy also aims to map the quota of water distributed in the city, to reduce what is termed non-revenue water, which the BMC does not earn from. In Indian cities, this is around 30% of the supply, including the quantity lost in leaks, thefts and evaporation. The aim is to reduce this, so that the water quantity distributed can be increased. Through the policy, the BMC is able to earn from the water routed for slums, and we shall continue to give more water connections, while the water supply is ramped up to meet the city’s growing requirement.”