Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

How populist schemes have drained state’s treasury

BySurendra P Gangan
Feb 07, 2025 08:24 AM IST

Populist schemes such as the Ladki Bahin Yojana and other unbudgeted spends are costing over 12% of the estimated revenue receipts

MUMBAI: Government contractors’ indefinite stop-work stance in protest of unpaid dues amounting to over 90,000 crore, in the current financial year, has exposed the state’s depleted treasury; and it is believed that the situation is set to become bleaker, with officials in the government stating that the budgeted expenditure is likely to drop further by 5-10%.

How populist schemes have drained state’s treasury
How populist schemes have drained state’s treasury

The treasury is in a bind, they say, thanks to populist schemes such as the Ladki Bahin Yojana ( 33,500 crore), floated before the Assembly election last year, and other unbudgeted spends, such as 25,000 crore spent on Annapurna yojana, through which over 10 lakh households receive three free cooking gas cylinders each year. Other doles include stipend for the unemployed youth and free pilgrimage for elderly citizens.

People in the know say, these schemes are costing over 12% of the estimated revenue receipts of 4.99 lakh crore. Apart from this, 58.5% of that is spent on salary, pension and interest on loan, which are committed expenditure.

Impact of cash crunch

An official from the finance department said, “This clearly means the government has to compromise on the budgetary allocation of 1.92 lakh crore meant for the scheme and development works, to enable spending on committed expenditure. The burden of the recently announced schemes is leaning heavy on the purse allocated to pay contractors engaged in various infrastructure projects.”

Another retired officer from the department said while every year the state spends up to 85-90% of its budget, “this time it is expected to drop to less than 80%, with the exorbitant addition of 1.30 lakh crore in the expenditure towards auxiliaries”.

This state of affairs has resulted in poor spending in essential sectors such as education and public health. A PIL in the Bombay high court (HC) by an NGO working in the public health sector, Jan Arogya Abhiyan, underlines that the government has spent only 7.25% of the budgetary allocation in the current fiscal year on public healthcare.

Advocate Lara Jesani, representing the NGO, said, “We petitioned to the HC to call attention on the poor public healthcare system which is in need of improvement. While the government had spent just 7.25% of the budgetary allocation on medicines and medical supplies, in some districts as many as 80% of doctors’ posts are still vacant.”

Rupesh Keer, a member of Samarthan, an NGO that studies state budget, said “The expenditure of the budget is expected to drop to 70% this year. The recent CAG report has slammed the government for not constructing 433 sub district hospitals. The unpaid wages of EGS labourers in Amravati amount to 40 crore and Palghar 38 crore, as funds have not been released.”

He also pointed to the fact that the government has been unable to release grants meant for housing schemes sponsored by the Centre PM Awas Yojana. “All this, thanks to irrational spending on populist schemes.”

“The revenue expenditure declared in budget was 5,19,514 crore – considering the size, the allocation of 18,165 crore for all 36 districts in the annual plan was rather small. And yet we have received only 60% of the amount approved; earlier, the government used to credit 100% of district annual plan funds by the end of December,” said an officer from the finance department.

Another officer from the department added that the unpaid bills of the contractors is large because much of the funds were spent on projects not approved by the finance department. “Ahead of the elections last year, some ministers had green-lit projects without the finance department’s approval. The payment of such projects is not the responsibility of the government,” he said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On