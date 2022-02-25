‘How-to’ videos on YouTube help man steal 17 lakh from employer’s account

MUMBAI: He first watched videos on YouTube on how to change the ATM pin and registered mobile number with a bank. After that, he used the know-how to fraudulently change the access details to his employer’s bank account, and successfully siphoned ₹17 lakh from it. He escaped, but was eventually nabbed for the crime.

Days into his new job as a domestic help in Mumbai’s Mahavir Nagar in Kandivali West, a man identified as Nilesh Patari, who hails from Raigad, was arrested by the police for carrying out the crime.

On Thursday, the police tracked him down to Mumbai’s Dahisar neighbourhood, where he was withdrawing money from an ATM. He was arrested on the spot.

“Patari didn’t spend the money he robbed. We have recovered the entire amount from him. He told us that he was planning to open a food stall with that money,” said a police officer from Kandivali police station.

Police officers said Patari arrived in Mumbai in January looking for a job. But days after an elderly woman employed him as a domestic help in Mahavir Nagar, he decided to pull off the crime.

He first located the ATM card of the senior citizen, who lived alone in the house, in a cupboard. On YouTube, he then learnt the process of changing the PIN and registered mobile number with the bank. By then he managed to collect relevant details about his employer, and transferred the entire amount of ₹17 lakh from her bank account to his one. After that, he left the job.

Later, when the woman’s daughter checked the bank account, she found that it was empty and immediately reported the theft to the police.