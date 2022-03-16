HSC Chemistry paper leak: Coaching class teacher received paper from a male student: Police
Mumbai: A coaching class teacher, arrested by the Mumbai police in connection with leaking HSC chemistry paper, has revealed to the cops that he received the papers on WhatsApp from a male student. Police officers said they have seized the answer sheet and the mobile handset of the male student, who appeared for the paper from a centre at Kandivli, had allegedly clicked photos of the question paper and sent it to the arrested accused, Mukesh Yadav.
Yadav, owner of a coaching class at Malad, had a WhatsApp group of 17 students. At 10.20am on Saturday when the paper was being distributed to the examinees, the male student sneaked his mobile phone inside the examination hall, clicked the question paper and sent it to Yadav, who posted it on the WhatsApp group.
The incident came to light after a female student, who was part of the WhatsApp group and who reported late at the examination centre at Vile Parle college, was found checking the paper on her phone outside the examination hall. The supervisor at the Vile Parle examination centre had noticed the female student when he went to check noise emanating from the nearby bathroom.
The supervisor then informed the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. After a few minutes Board officials arrived at the centre and on checking the girl’s phone, found her chats with Yadav and few answers of objective questions which Yadav had written and sent her.
The Board officials then reported the incident to the Vile Parle police. The police officers then went to Malad and arrested Yadav. The police have also seized the answer sheet and mobile handset of the male student, who had sent him the question paper. “The university would take appropriate action against the two students as they are minors. We have recorded their statements,” said a police officer from Vile Parle police station.
