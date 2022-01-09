HT Exclusive: Proposal to fell 12k trees in Thane creek for petroleum pipeline

Mumbai: The Union environment ministry’s Regional Empowered Committee (REC) in Nagpur is considering a proposal from the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) that seeks to axe down 11,904 trees (including at least 2,500 mangroves) in and around the eco-sensitive zone of Thane creek to make way for a petroleum pipeline. The proposal awaits forest, environment and Coastal Zone Regulation (CRZ) clearances from the Centre.

The BPCL is hoping to connect its refinery in Mahul in Mumbai to an upcoming petrochemical complex in Rasayani in Raigad district, about 53 km away by road. According to the minutes of an REC meeting held on December 23 in Nagpur, the proposal sought to clear 56.7 acres of forest land and divert it to building a pipeline that will be 39.58km long.

Part of the mostly-underground pipeline is proposed to pass through deemed eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) area of Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary.

“Approximately 4.171km pipeline section shall pass through mangrove and mudflat area located on both ends,” while about 17km of the pipeline is proposed to pass through areas of Thane Creek protected by coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) rules, a copy of BPCL’s ‘Mangrove Management & Conservation Plan’, prepared as part of the forest clearance process, stated.

The state government received BPCL’s proposal for forest clearance in December 2020, and sent it for further consideration to the Centre’s integrated regional office in Nagpur in March 2021.

Prior to that, in November 2019, the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) was informed that 2,520 mangrove trees will be impacted by the project, in addition to other reserved forest areas. The MCZMA recommended the project for CRZ clearance from the Centre, which is yet to come. The project is also awaiting forest and environmental clearances.

In its December 23 meeting, the REC noted the presence of “11,904 project affected trees, comprised of 499 trees of above 60 cm girth and 11,178 trees below 60 cm girth”, and remarked that the state government needs to “revisit the number of trees proposed for felling.”

The REC remarked that “alternative alignments have not been examined properly” and requested the state government to “explore the possibility of shifting proposed alignment” in order to avoid “breaking of fresh forest land and also to save considerable forest land.”

The REC has now instructed the state government to submit two detailed reports — one on the number of trees proposed for felling, and another on the pipeline’s alignment — before the proposal is considered further.

A member of the REC, seeking anonymity, said, “The project proponent has to provide evidence that it is doing the minimum possible damage to environment. At the moment, it seems there are other viable options that will cause lesser impact, hence the proposal has not yet been cleared.”

Hindustan Times was unable to reach Krishna Kumar Damde, project lead at BPCL, despite several attempts.

BPCL’s proposed unit will process 45,000 tonnes per annum polypropylene (PP), a thermoplastic polymer used in large quantities by the plastic processing industry, and will act as a storage and processing unit for PP.

The pipeline will carry propylene from BPCL’s Mumbai refinery, through Mahul and Thane creek, bypassing the Navi Mumbai International Airport area, UIwe River, Kirki River and further along a national highway up to Rayasani.

“The actual influence of the project will be much wider than 56 acres of forest or 11,900 trees. The project proponent will need to build approach roads in CRZ and forest areas in order to build and maintain the pipelines. Oil pipelines have been previously built over mangroves by ONGC in Uran, and the mangroves are now susceptible to violations like dumping of garbage because they are now accessible. It is a good step that the REC has asked for less trees to be cut and for an alternative alignment. The project should be taken back to the drawing board in order to minimise damage to the Creek’s ecology,” Stalin D, member of the High Court-appointed mangrove committee, said.

Anand Pendharkar, a city-based ecologist and nature educator, said that the continued loss of mangroves and forest cover due to development projects is worrying. “Mangroves are essential against protecting our buildings, roads and other existing infrastructure from floods, sea level rise, cyclones and storm surges. Despite their importance, and the state government’s recent push to bring them under the ambit of the Indian Forest Act, such linear intrusions continue to be sanctioned. This also leads to the loss of less valued biodiversity, like crabs, mudskippers and other species that aren’t protected under wildlife laws.”