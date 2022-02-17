Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

HT’s Pune News Editor Roopesh Raj passes away

A meticulous and hardworking editor, Raj was also an avid sportsperson, who played football and hockey in school
Roopesh Raj (HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 17, 2022 03:56 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: Hindustan Times News Editor (Pune) Roopesh Raj passed away on Thursday following a heart attack. He was 49. Raj is survived by his mother, wife Avita, daughters Alokha and Angelica, and son Omar.

He joined Hindustan Times in Pune in 2017, the year it was launched in the city. He earlier worked with Pune Times, Maharashtra Herald, and a few news websites in the United Arab Emirates. Raj completed his schooling at St Vincent High School and graduated from Nowrosjee Wadia College of Arts in Pune.

A meticulous and hardworking editor, Raj was also an avid sportsperson. He played football and hockey in school, and later took a keen interest in dramatics as well. He played the role of Jesus Christ in a play titled Escathon.

Raj, who was also a musician, was Simplicity band’s keyboardist. He produced and directed the musical Grease at Bishops School.

