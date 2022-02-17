HT’s Pune News Editor Roopesh Raj passes away

PUNE: Hindustan Times News Editor (Pune) Roopesh Raj passed away on Thursday following a heart attack. He was 49. Raj is survived by his mother, wife Avita, daughters Alokha and Angelica, and son Omar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He joined Hindustan Times in Pune in 2017, the year it was launched in the city. He earlier worked with Pune Times, Maharashtra Herald, and a few news websites in the United Arab Emirates. Raj completed his schooling at St Vincent High School and graduated from Nowrosjee Wadia College of Arts in Pune.

A meticulous and hardworking editor, Raj was also an avid sportsperson. He played football and hockey in school, and later took a keen interest in dramatics as well. He played the role of Jesus Christ in a play titled Escathon.

Raj, who was also a musician, was Simplicity band’s keyboardist. He produced and directed the musical Grease at Bishops School.