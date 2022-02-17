Home / Cities / Mumbai News / HT’s Pune News Editor Roopesh Raj passes away
mumbai news

HT’s Pune News Editor Roopesh Raj passes away

A meticulous and hardworking editor, Raj was also an avid sportsperson, who played football and hockey in school
Roopesh Raj (HT Photo)
Roopesh Raj (HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 17, 2022 03:56 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: Hindustan Times News Editor (Pune) Roopesh Raj passed away on Thursday following a heart attack. He was 49. Raj is survived by his mother, wife Avita, daughters Alokha and Angelica, and son Omar.

He joined Hindustan Times in Pune in 2017, the year it was launched in the city. He earlier worked with Pune Times, Maharashtra Herald, and a few news websites in the United Arab Emirates. Raj completed his schooling at St Vincent High School and graduated from Nowrosjee Wadia College of Arts in Pune.

A meticulous and hardworking editor, Raj was also an avid sportsperson. He played football and hockey in school, and later took a keen interest in dramatics as well. He played the role of Jesus Christ in a play titled Escathon.

Raj, who was also a musician, was Simplicity band’s keyboardist. He produced and directed the musical Grease at Bishops School.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out