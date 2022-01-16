Huge dip in new cases with city reporting just 7,895 positives

Mumbai With 7,895 new cases on Sunday, Mumbai has reported under 10,000 cases in a single day for the first time since January 3. Along with the drop in the number of daily cases, the positivity rate for Mumbai also dropped on Sunday to 13.7%, from the average of 20-22% over the past week.

Mumbai for Sunday conducted 57,534 tests. Until Thursday last week, BMC had been conducting over 60,000 tests per day, which dropped to less than 60,000 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Of the 7,895 Covid cases reported on Sunday, 688 patients needed to be hospitalised, of which 92 patients needed oxygen. Meanwhile, 21,025 patients recovered on Sunday. Of the 38,127 Covid beds, 15% or 5,722 beds are presently occupied. Similarly, on Saturday, bed occupancy had remained at 15% on Friday, bed occupancy was at 16.8%, on Thursday, bed occupancy was at 17.3%.

The total caseload has now gone up to 9,99,209. Mumbai also reported 11 deaths due to Covid on Sunday, taking the toll to 16,457. The case fatality rate for Sunday is at 0.13%, and the overall case fatality rate in the city is 1.6%. There are 60,371 active cases in Mumbai as of Sunday.

Experts have given mixed opinions about the drop in Covid cases in the city, with some pointing out that this indicates that the peak, recorded in the first week of January, is now passing, while other experts have attributed this to the rise in the number of home tests, where positive patients do not subsequently report their results to BMC.

Dr Harish Chafle, senior consultant - Pulmonology and Critical Care at Global Hospitals, said, “It is too soon to say if the peak has passed. The lower number of cases can also be attributed to too many people taking tests at home, and not reporting it to the civic body. Earlier, if a family member tested positive, everyone from the family had to get tested. However, now family members don’t need to test unless they get symptoms. This can also be a reason for the drop in the number of cases. However, hospital admissions have not yet dropped over the past week.”

However, Dr Rahul Pandit, who is a member of the Maharashtra government Covid task force said, “The graph certainly appears flat. The trend of cases is lower now, there is no doubt about that. Hospitalisation is still the same. This was the trend we noticed during the second wave when hospitalisation reduced a few days after the number of cases dropped. This also indicates that people are not as fearful about the disease anymore, and may not be testing in the same numbers as before.”

Similarly, Dr Om Shrivastav, also a member of the state task force said, “We cannot say that the peak has passed, but our cases are plateaued. The next few days will give us a clearer understanding of the behaviour of the infection at present.”

However, experts have urged Mumbaiites to behave responsibly, wear face masks in public, and self-monitor symptoms that can lead to complications. Dr Shashank Joshi, who is a member of the task force, took to social media on Sunday and said, “Covid in Mumbai is getting better, Cases are clearly dropping.”