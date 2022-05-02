Huge turnout for silent protest to oppose communal politics in Maharashtra
Mumbai: Citizens from various walks of life gathered near the statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj across Maharashtra on Sunday to oppose the ongoing communal politics in the state. The crowd rooted for brotherhood among communities and they were of the view that communal politics threatens harmony and the secular fabric of the nation.
Tushar Gandhi, author, and great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi said that the gathering was spontaneous and the crowd came voluntarily. “The primary aim of Sunday’s gathering is to highlight the secular identity of the citizens of India. People across the state of Maharashtra gathered near the statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj or Mahatma Gandhi in white coloured clothes and paid silent tributes. I went to Juhu myself on Sunday morning and witnessed citizens from Shivaji Park, Borivli, and other parts of Maharashtra, visiting Shivaji Maharaj’s statues to pay their tributes,” said Gandhi on Sunday.
He added that the gathering was not something that was planned in advance to mobilise the crowd.
“At present, there is Hanuman Chalisa v/s Namaz row that is ongoing in the state. Besides this, there is so much communal tension in the country. Considering these factors, citizens from various walks of life came out together on Sunday morning as a sign of togetherness. Those who were unable to go out clicked selfies in white clothes and posted on social media,” Gandhi said.
From last week, a signature campaign was ongoing on social media in which authors and activists had put their signatures to show their support for this movement. Besides Gandhi, veteran actor Amol Palekar, writer Ashok Shahane, Marathi playwright Vasant Abaji Dahake, painter Sudhir Patwardhan, and his wife Shanta were the primary signatories.
Gandhi said that the signature movement gained momentum on social media following which citizens decided to gather outside Shivaji Maharaj’s statue on Sunday morning.
Patiala clash: Key accused Parwana among six more held
Patiala : Police on Sunday arrested the main conspirator, Barjinder Singh Parwana, and five others in connection with the clash between two groups near the Kali Devi Temple in Patiala that left four people injured on April 29. Addressing a press conference, inspector general of police (Patiala range) Mukhwinder Singh Chhina said: “Main accused Barjinder Singh Parwana has been arrested from Mohali.” He said that Parwana is already facing the four FIRs.
Heat wave conditions begin to abate in interior Maharashtra
Mumbai: Temperatures across interior Maharashtra appreciably reduced on Sunday, on day four of the ongoing heat wave, with nine of the India Meteorological Department's weather stations in the Vidarbha subdivision (from a total of 10) seeing reductions in the daytime maximum temperature reading. Heat wave alerts continue to be in place for Monday in Wardha and Akola districts, while Chandrapur is on alert till Tuesday. Akola and Amravati showed the most perceptible reduction in temperature.
16 IAS officers shifted; Manoj Kumar new APC
The state government on Sunday transferred 16 IAS officers and gave additional responsibilities to some of them. Rural development and panchayati raj, additional chief secretary, Manoj Kumar Singh, has been made the new agriculture production commissioner along with his existing responsibilities. Arvind Kumar has been appointed commissioner, infrastructure and industrial development replacing Sanjeev Mittal who has been appointed chairman, Revenue Board. S Radha Chauhan, additional chief secretary, finance, institutional finance, finance commissioner would have new additional responsibility in the state tax department.
Five held in Noida expressway road rage case; victim still critical
Gautam Budh Nagar Police arrested five people on Sunday for allegedly running over a man after an altercation on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway early Saturday. Police said the suspects, identified as Naveen Awana (driver), Surya Bhatia, Abhinav Sehgal, Nitish Gupta and Vijyant Bhati, all residents of Noida, fled after the incident but were arrested on the basis of footage from CCTV cameras in the area.
CCTV footage of Noida pub brawl case goes viral
Following the death of a man during a brawl in a pub in Gardens Galleria mall in Noida last week, CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media. The footage, which was captured on April 25, shows the victim, Brijesh Rai, in an altercation with several of the pub staff and the mall's security staff outside the Lost Lemons pub.
