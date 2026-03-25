MUMBAI: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) on Tuesday took suo motu action in a case in which a 89-year-old woman died in a Bhayandar hospital after she was allegedly bitten by a rat. Human rights body takes action in woman’s death from ‘rat bite’ in hospital

MSHRC chairperson A M Badar initiated the action based on media reports from March 17 that reported the death of the elderly woman, who was under treatment in the ICU of the Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Hospital in Bhayandar since March 12.

Calling it a “prima facie breach of human rights,” the MSHRC called for a report from the principal secretary of the public health department and the hospital dean within six weeks. The registrar of the commission also issued summons to the health secretary and hospital dean on Tuesday seeking their presence before the commission on April 4.

The patient Suhasini Matekar allegedly died hours after a rat bit her hand in the hospital ICU. The incident caused a furore in the area with angry family members lashing out at the hospital. Following the incident, a departmental inquiry was initiated and action was taken against some of the hospital’s staff. An accidental death report was registered at the Kashimira police station.

The commission has also initiated suo motu action in two other cases based on videos circulated on social media. In one case, summons were issued to the Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner over a video in which a man claimed police roughed him up “for no reason.” In another case, the Pune commissioner of police was summoned over a video alleging police negligence that led to a road accident.