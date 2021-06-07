Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Hyatt suspends operations at Hyatt Regency, Mumbai
Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt will remain closed until further notice
Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt will remain closed until further notice
mumbai news

Hyatt suspends operations at Hyatt Regency, Mumbai

  • "As a result of no funds forthcoming from Asian Hotels (West) Ltd, the owner of Hyatt Regency Mumbai, to sustain the operations of the hotel, a decision has been taken to temporarily suspend all operations for Hyatt Regency Mumbai,"
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 10:51 PM IST

Global hospitality firm Hyatt Hotels Corporation has suspended operations at Hyatt Regency hotel in Mumbai, and said the property will remain closed till further notice.

"As a result of no funds forthcoming from Asian Hotels (West) Ltd, the owner of Hyatt Regency Mumbai, to sustain the operations of the hotel, a decision has been taken to temporarily suspend all operations for Hyatt Regency Mumbai," Sunjae Sharma, Vice President and Country Head - India, Hyatt said in response to a query from PTI.

The hotel will remain closed until further notice, he added.

Sharma, however, did not provide any details on since when funds have not been forthcoming.

"Future reservations through Hyatt booking channels will remain temporarily unavailable," Sharma said.

At Hyatt, "our guests and colleagues are a top priority, and we are working closely with the hotel's owner to resolve this situation," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
grand hyatt hotel mumbai
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.