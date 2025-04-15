MUMBAI: The Vile Parle police have arrested the owner of a South Indian restaurant chain months after a cheating case was registered against him for allegedly duping a businessman with the promise of a restaurant franchise. ‘Idly Guru’ hotel owner held for duping city bizman in franchise deal scam

The accused, Kartik Babu Shetty, who owns the ‘Idly Guru’ brand, was arrested in Bengaluru earlier this week. Police said Shetty has a history of similar offences and may have defrauded others in the same manner.

According to the police, the complainant, Ravi Kamleshwar Pujari, a businessman residing in Vile Parle East, visited the newly opened Idly Guru outlet on Versova-Yari Road in Andheri with his wife Deepa in November 2023. Impressed by the food, particularly the idli and dosa, the couple expressed interest in opening a franchise and obtained Shetty’s contact details from the restaurant manager.

A few days later, the couple spoke to Shetty over the phone and shared their intent to invest in the brand. Shetty, a Bengaluru resident, assured them that he would soon visit Mumbai for further discussions. When he did, he allegedly demanded ₹33 lakh for the franchise. Pujari agreed and transferred ₹23 lakh as an initial payment.

However, Shetty failed to set up the promised franchise within the stipulated 60-day period mentioned in the agreement. When Pujari followed up, Shetty allegedly began dodging calls and giving vague excuses. Frustrated, Pujari sought to cancel the deal and demanded a refund. When his money was not returned, he approached the Vile Parle police and lodged a complaint.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and criminal breach of trust. Following the investigation, police traced Shetty to Bengaluru and placed him under arrest.

“We are looking into whether Shetty has duped other individuals in a similar fashion,” said a police official.