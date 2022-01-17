IIT Bombay student dies by suicide

Mumbai A second-year master’s in engineering student at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) died by suicide early Monday morning. This incident took place around 4:30 am and the 26-year-old student was declared dead on arrival at Rajawadi Hospital.

Powai police recovered a suicide note from the deceased’s hostel room wherein he said that he was suffering from depression and blames nobody for his decision.

“We have registered a case of accidental death and are recording the statements of his colleagues and professors. His family has been informed about his death,” said Budhan Sawant, senior police inspector of Powai police station.

“A very unfortunate incident took place at IIT Bombay today morning and we have lost a second-year masters student. We condole the death of our student. We presently await his parents who are on their way to Mumbai and also the complete police report,” IIT-B said in a statement.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to a mental health specialist.) Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918