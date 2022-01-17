Home / Cities / Mumbai News / IIT Bombay student dies by suicide
mumbai news

IIT Bombay student dies by suicide

Powai police recovered a suicide note from the deceased’s hostel room wherein he said that he was suffering from depression and blames nobody for his decision.
IThis incident took place around 4:30 am and the 26-year-old student was declared dead on arrival at Rajawadi Hospital. (AFP)
IThis incident took place around 4:30 am and the 26-year-old student was declared dead on arrival at Rajawadi Hospital. (AFP)
Updated on Jan 17, 2022 08:43 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai A second-year master’s in engineering student at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) died by suicide early Monday morning. This incident took place around 4:30 am and the 26-year-old student was declared dead on arrival at Rajawadi Hospital.

Powai police recovered a suicide note from the deceased’s hostel room wherein he said that he was suffering from depression and blames nobody for his decision.

“We have registered a case of accidental death and are recording the statements of his colleagues and professors. His family has been informed about his death,” said Budhan Sawant, senior police inspector of Powai police station.

“A very unfortunate incident took place at IIT Bombay today morning and we have lost a second-year masters student. We condole the death of our student. We presently await his parents who are on their way to Mumbai and also the complete police report,” IIT-B said in a statement.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to a mental health specialist.) Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out