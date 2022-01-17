Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / IIT Bombay student found dead, suicide suspected
mumbai news

IIT Bombay student found dead, suicide suspected

Police said the student’s body was spotted by a watchman outside his seven-storey hostel building when he was making his regular rounds
HT Image
Published on Jan 17, 2022 02:30 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

MUMBAI: A 26-year-old postgraduate engineering student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay was found dead outside his hostel on Monday morning, police said and added he is suspected to have died by suicide.

Police said that the student’s body was spotted by a watchman outside the seven-storey hostel building when he was making his regular rounds. The watchman called up an official of the institute who informed the police, which searched his room and found a purported suicide note.

“In the suicide note, he stated he was in depression and under treatment and has not blamed anyone else,” said a police officer from the Powai police station, who did not want to be named.

Budhan Sawant, senior inspector, Powai police station, said that they have registered a case of accidental death and were recording the statements of the student’s colleagues and professors. “His family has been informed about his death,” said Sawant.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Birju Maharaj
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Delhi Covid-19 cases
UP Elections
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP