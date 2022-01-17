Home / Cities / Mumbai News / IIT Bombay student found dead, suicide suspected
IIT Bombay student found dead, suicide suspected

Police said the student’s body was spotted by a watchman outside his seven-storey hostel building when he was making his regular rounds
MUMBAI: A 26-year-old postgraduate engineering student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay was found dead outside his hostel on Monday morning, police said and added he is suspected to have died by suicide.

Police said that the student’s body was spotted by a watchman outside the seven-storey hostel building when he was making his regular rounds. The watchman called up an official of the institute who informed the police, which searched his room and found a purported suicide note.

“In the suicide note, he stated he was in depression and under treatment and has not blamed anyone else,” said a police officer from the Powai police station, who did not want to be named.

Budhan Sawant, senior inspector, Powai police station, said that they have registered a case of accidental death and were recording the statements of the student’s colleagues and professors. “His family has been informed about his death,” said Sawant.

