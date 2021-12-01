IIT Bombay student receives a job offer worth 2.05 crore per annum

Mumbai: The first day of placements across the IIT campuses started on a high note, with most institutes witnessing a higher number of job offers compared to previous academic years.

A student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has received a job with an international tech firm offering him ₹2.15 crore per annum. Similarly, a student of IIT Bombay was offered USD 2.74 lakh per annum (roughly around ₹2.05 crore) by Uber and another student of IIT Guwahati has been offered ₹2 crore per annum this year.

Last year, the highest package offered to a student of IIT Bombay was $ 200,000 (roughly around ₹1.54 crore) by US-based IT firm Cohesity.

11 students of IIT Roorkee have received job offers with ₹1 crore plus remuneration, including offers for domestic roles to three students between ₹1.3 crore to ₹1.8 crore.

Meanwhile, IIT Madras witnessed a 46% rise in job offers made on day one compared to last year, a total of 176 job offers were made in the first half of the day itself, higher than any previous year. Similarly, at IIT Guwahati, nearly 200 job offers were received on the first day compared to 158 offers made last year.

Vinay Sharma, professor in charge, Placement and Internship Cell, IIT Roorkee shared, “Keeping the current job market in mind, we made our strategy accordingly and tied up with the best of the companies across sectors including AI, software, networks to finance and manufacturing among others. We also ensured great diversification in the profiles which resulted in more offers extended to the students in the companies specific to their interests.”

Top recruiters this year included Microsoft, Qualcomm, Google, Boston Consulting Group, Airbus, Amazon, Apple, APT Portfolio Pvt. Ltd., Bajaj Auto Limited for domestic roles whereas the top recruiters for international jobs included Uber and Rubrik among others. The job profiles offered range from Product Engineer, Research and Development, Software Engineer, Hardware Engineer, Business Analyst, Financial Analyst, Marketing Analyst, GET (Graduate Engineer Trainee), Consulting, Product Management, Data Science, etc.

Institutes have also witnessed a rise in the total number of jobs offered for domestic roles this year. At IIT Guwahati, multiple numbers of domestic offers of above ₹1.1 crore have been made to students whereas, at IIT Roorkee, the highest annual package for a domestic role stands at ₹1.8 crores compared to ₹80 lakhs that was received last year.

“28 companies participated in the first session on day one of placements and we are getting confirmation from several others for the remaining sessions. Regular recruiters have shown faith in the institute and we are anticipating more offers from these companies over the next few days,” said a spokesperson for IIT Bombay.

The first phase of placements that commences on December 1 across several IITs goes on for seven to 14 days based on the total companies registered.