IITB’s 1996 batch pledges 17 crore to institute

Mumbai: The 1996 batch of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) on Sunday pledged ₹17 crore towards the legacy project which was announced as part of the annual alumni day celebrations.

This fund will be utilised for several projects, largely related to students’ well-being, scholarship programmes for deserving students, the upgradation of facilities across hostels, etc.

The institute also launched their annual fundraiser campaign called GO IIT Bombay, funds from which will be used for enhancing undergraduate lab facilities to further experiential learning, young faculty awards to attract bright minds to join the faculty body, among others, read an official statement of the institute.

“The alumni of IITB initiated a project to build a world-class hostel on campus in place of Hostel 8. Along with this, a hostel for women, Hostel 21, will also be constructed,” the statement read.

The legacy project is a project adopted by the alumni to mark the silver jubilee of the institute and look for ways to give back to the alma mater. In the past few years, the silver jubilee batch of the institute has been raising and donating funds to the institute. The batch of 1995 had pledged a sum of ₹20.3 crores towards the betterment of the institute. Similarly, the batches before that have pledged similar amounts.

