Illegal constructions in Kalyan Dombivli limits up from 67K to 1.44L in 14 years, as per RTI

The number of illegal structures in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits has gone up from 67,000 to 1.44 lakh in the last 14 years, revealed a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by a city-based activist.

The KDMC commissioner, Vijay Suryavanshi, has initiated a three-month drive against illegal constructions in the city with the aim of razing a majority of the illegal structures in its vicinity.

Since December 16, after the drive against illegal construction began in KDMC, the civic body has managed to demolish 45 big buildings, 87 constructions which are over the foundation, 90 chawls and 45 sheds of garages and shops.

Activist Kaustubh Gokhale got a reply to his RTI that revealed that the number of illegal structures in KDMC area till 2007 was 67,920 but has increased to 1.44 lakh now.

“In 2006, the Bombay High Court had asked the civic body to do a detailed study of 67,920 properties that are illegal and take necessary steps to ensure that there is no such construction happening in its limit. Today, when we look at the figure through an RTI application it has increased to 1.44 lakh. The civic body has failed to take any measures since then till now,” said Gokhale.

Meanwhile another social activist and founder of Alert Citizen Forum, Sreeniwas Ghanekar, has also pointed out that the civic body has failed to meet the High Court directions on acting against the ward offices for illegal construction in their wards.

“All these illegal constructions happen in the city due to the support from the civic ward officers. Why not take action against them in order to actually curb the increasing number of illegal constructions?” said Ghanekar.

In an order passed by the Bombay High Court in August 2006, it was stated that the municipal commissioner is directed to issue necessary directives to all the ward officers to whom the power has been delegated to ensure that no unauthorised construction comes up henceforth in their respective wards and that they shall be personally held liable and responsible for such construction in their wards.

“Now, since we can see that the number of illegal structures has increased, it means that there is a need to act upon the ward officers who have allowed the same. The civic commissioner should look into this with more severity instead of just demolishing the structures as the numbers keep increasing even after the demolition,” added Ghanekar.

As per the RTI, out of all the ten wards in KDMC, ward ‘A’, which covers areas like Balyani, Titwala and Mohane, has the highest number of illegal structures at 36,622.

“Regarding the constructions that have already happened, our ward officers are taking strict action and demolishing most of the structures with the help of the police. Meanwhile, based on the High Court order, I have strictly warned the ward officers of no new construction be allowed in their respective wards. Those ward officers failing to follow this and allowing illegal constructions will face strict action,” said Vijay Suryavanshi, KDMC commissioner.

