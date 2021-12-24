IMA seeks PM Modi’s intervention in resolving delays in PG medical admissions

Mumbai: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has approached prime minister Narendra Modi requesting his intervention in the postgraduate (PG) medical admissions issue.

Constant delays due to the pandemic have left the PG medical colleges without a single first-year admission in 2021. According to IMA, this has resulted in a shortage of 45,000 doctors in the frontline work, while those working are under tremendous stress and overburdened.

In a letter to PM Modi on Thursday, IMA wrote, “We have been constantly raising the issue of manpower development in Covid care, particularly in the healthcare delivery system. IMA has been insisting on an entrance exam to be held in January 2021 itself and because of the delay, we worked through the second wave with limited manpower. PG medical admissions are not held, with the limited manpower, it will be difficult to handle the third wave in the country.”

For weeks now, resident doctors across the country have been participating in protests to raise objections to the delay in the PG medical admission process.

One of the major concerns raised by these doctors has been the extra work being shared by just two batches of resident doctors instead of three. “At a time when the country is witnessing the rise of Omicron, the least that needs to be done is strengthening the health care system and we need all hands on deck,” said a doctor.

NEET-PG 2021 exam which should take place in January was postponed to February first, then April this year. It was eventually delayed indefinitely due to increasing cases of Covid-19 registered across the country.

The entrance test was finally conducted in the month of September this year, but admissions post the exam has been stayed by the Supreme Court which is currently hearing a series of petitions filed by students questioning the validity of implementation of EWS and OBC quota in All India Quota (AIQ) seats and admissions remain stayed until January 6, 2022.

“IMA demands that the reservation policy which is the prerogative of the government should not be mixed with the schedule of counselling and the larger decisions on the issue can be taken at an appropriate time. On behalf of the 3.5 lakh doctors of this country, we request PM Modi to resolve this matter and restore normalcy,” the letter reads.

