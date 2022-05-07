IMD sounds heatwave alert for seven districts in interior Maharashtra
Mumbai The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional forecasting centre in Nagpur has sounded a ‘yellow’ category heatwave alert for seven districts in interior Maharashtra -- under the Vidarbha meteorological sub-division -- till May 11, including Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Washim, Akola, Chandrapur and Amravati. Just a day earlier, the IMD had warned that a fresh spell of heatwaves is likely over northwest and central India starting May 7.
As per the IMD, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature of a weather station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius, or when the maximum temperature shows a departure of 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal. A departure of 6.5 degrees Celsius or more is considered a severe heatwave.
In line with the forecasts, all 11 of the IMD’s weather stations in Vidarbha recorded a maximum temperature in excess of 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday, with Chandrapur clocking the highest reading of 44 degrees Celsius, followed by Akola at 43.9 degrees Celsius and Brahmpuri at 43.1 degrees Celsius.
“The conditions are not as intense as the heat wave which just passed last week, and they are not as widespread. We have not issued heatwave alerts for districts in Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra, and in Vidarbha heatwave conditions will be felt in isolated pockets. Vulnerable groups like people with chronic illness, the elderly and infants should take care to avoid exposure to the outdoors,” said KS Hosalikar, head of the IMD’s surface instrument division in Pune.
A low-pressure area which formed over the Bay of Bengal on May 6, and which is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the weekend, will drag moisture from interior Maharashtra toward the east coast via westerly winds, leading to drier conditions that are more conducive to retaining heat. Officials at IMD said that though other meteorological subdivisions in Maharashtra, namely Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra, are not at risk of a heatwave, they may also experience a one to two degree rise in daytime maximum temperature over the next three days due to this phenomenon.
Friday’s fire exposes ill-equipped MIDC fire stations in Thane Belapur industrial belt
With the fire accident that occurred at Khairane MIDC on Friday evening, the fire-safety lapses in the area have been exposed. According to Thane Belapur Industrial Association, there are around 3,000 companies in the MIDC, of which 600 are large companies and 2,400 are small ones. Some of these are also chemical units handling combustible substances. There are a total of four fire stations in the MIDC area of TBIA.
Kharghar, Taloja, Panvel residents spend lakhs on tankers alone as CIDCO water supply not sufficient
Even as the City and Industrial Development Corporation claims to provide adequate water supply, the residents of Kharghar, Taloja and Panvel belt of Navi Mumbai have said there is no respite from the water crisis. Residents of Mahavir Heritage CHS, Kharghar Sector 35G spent nearly ₹10 lakh last month only on water tankers. This society is stated to be acquiring nearly 25 tanks on a daily basis.
Weeklong event marks 174th birth anniversary of Raja Ravi Verma in Thane
To commemorate Raja Ravi Verma's 174th birth anniversary, Thane residents came together to depict his works in the form of dance, music, sketches and paintings through a weeklong event. Students of various art institutions attended this event held at the Institute of Oriental Studies in Thane. Apart from an exhibition of Raja Ravi Verma's paintings and art works, there was an evening where flautist and Kathak artistes performed renditions interpreting Verma's art in various forms.
After 88 years, train services restored between Bihar’s Kosi and Mithila
Saharsa: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Saturday virtually flagged off a passenger train between Jhanjharpur (Madhubani district) and Nirmali (Supaul) from New Delhi. With this, train services between Kosi and Mithilanchal which were snapped due to a devastating earthquake of 8.0 magnitude in 1934, has now resumed after 88 years.
BJP's Tajinder Bagga faces another arrest warrant, from court in Punjab's Mohali
A local court in Punjab's Mohali on Saturday issued a fresh arrest warrant against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and directed the Punjab Police to produce him before the court. On Friday, Bagga, a staunch critic of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party, was arrested by the Punjab Police based on an FIR on April 1 in connection with the case registered in Mohali.
