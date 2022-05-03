In a slight spike, state reports 182 cases; 100 in Mumbai

Mumbai In an early warning sign for Maharashtra, 182 cases and one death were reported in the state on Tuesday.

Since April, the highest number of cases in a 24-hour window were registered on April 23, when 194 tested positive. On Monday, the state had seen just about 92 cases, largely due to low testing over the weekend. While 24,158 tests were conducted on Tuesday, the number was 14,060 the previous day.

Mumbai accounted for the highest caseload of 100 on Tuesday, followed by Pune city (35), Thane city and Navi Mumbai (nine each) and Panvel (six). Maharashtra has 1,027 active cases, of which the highest number (637) is in Mumbai.

The gradual rise in cases amidst fourth wave concerns has prompted ministers and officials to urge people to wear masks in public places. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has warned that if the number of cases continues to rise, the state government may reimpose some restrictions, including making masks mandatory again.

“If the number of cases rises, we may impose some restrictions. But this will not be done now. It will be done if the cases rise and the task force asks us to impose restrictions,” he had said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, 8,438 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours, taking the daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 1.18 percent. As on Tuesday, the rate of hospitalisation is 0.06 per cent. Also, 98 out of the 100 fresh infections that were reported were asymptomatic.

The recovery rate in Mumbai is 98 per cent and a total of 102 patients had recovered and were discharged in the past 24 hours.