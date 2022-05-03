In a slight spike, state reports 182 cases; 100 in Mumbai
Mumbai In an early warning sign for Maharashtra, 182 cases and one death were reported in the state on Tuesday.
Since April, the highest number of cases in a 24-hour window were registered on April 23, when 194 tested positive. On Monday, the state had seen just about 92 cases, largely due to low testing over the weekend. While 24,158 tests were conducted on Tuesday, the number was 14,060 the previous day.
Mumbai accounted for the highest caseload of 100 on Tuesday, followed by Pune city (35), Thane city and Navi Mumbai (nine each) and Panvel (six). Maharashtra has 1,027 active cases, of which the highest number (637) is in Mumbai.
The gradual rise in cases amidst fourth wave concerns has prompted ministers and officials to urge people to wear masks in public places. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has warned that if the number of cases continues to rise, the state government may reimpose some restrictions, including making masks mandatory again.
“If the number of cases rises, we may impose some restrictions. But this will not be done now. It will be done if the cases rise and the task force asks us to impose restrictions,” he had said on Sunday.
Meanwhile, in Mumbai, 8,438 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours, taking the daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 1.18 percent. As on Tuesday, the rate of hospitalisation is 0.06 per cent. Also, 98 out of the 100 fresh infections that were reported were asymptomatic.
The recovery rate in Mumbai is 98 per cent and a total of 102 patients had recovered and were discharged in the past 24 hours.
AMU prof served show cause for Pak visit sans prior varsity approval
Agra ::: A professor from the department of Arabic at Aligarh Muslim university has been served show cause notice by the university administration for allegedly visiting Pakistan without prior approval of the university authorities. The professor has replied to the notice and action on the part of the AMU vice chancellor is awaited. AMU spokesperson, Prof Shafey Kidwai refused to comment on the issue.
Eid celebrated with festive fervour in UP
Lucknow/Agra/Meerut: Special Eid prayers were offered at around 32,000 places across the state on Tuesday, with no untoward incident being reported from anywhere. Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath extended Eid greetings to the people. In a statement, Yogi Adityanath said that the Eid-ul-Fitr was a festival of joy and harmony. This year the festive occasion of Eid coincides with the Hindu festival of Akshaya Tritiya.
Crushing season over, 50 lakh tonne sugarcane still lying in farms: Kisan Morcha
PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Kisan Morcha has decided to protest in front of the sugar comissionerate from May 5, as 50 lakh tonne sugarcane is lying in firms without cutting, though the crushing season is over.
Akal Takht holds US Sikh publisher ‘tankhaiya’ for distortion in Gurbani
The Akal Takht on Tuesday declared a US-based Sikh publisher, Thaminder Singh Anand, a “tankhaiya” (guilty of religious misconduct) for making distortions in the Gurbani (hymns) and asked the community to boycott him till he appears before the Takht to apologise for his offence. According to the SGPC, Anand is associated with US-based organisation Sikh Book Club that runs a website on Sikh literature. The SGPC is the apex gurdwara management body.
Ten killed, 11 injured in jeep-auto collision in UP’s Kasganj
Ten people, including women and kids, were killed and 11 others injured when an autorickshaw had a head-on collision with a speeding jeep under Patiyali police station limits in Kasganj district on Tuesday morning, police said. Kasganj superintendent of police Rohan P Botre said the incident took place when the women and kids from Farrukhabad district were coming to attend 'satsang' (religious gathering) in Bahadur Nagar locality of Kasganj at around 10 am.
