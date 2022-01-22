In December alone, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation received one-fifth of entire Covid vaccine doses of 2021

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation received the highest number of vaccine doses in December, which was 20% of the total doses received throughout the year 2021.

NMMC received 15.52 lakh doses in 2021, out of which 3.13 lakh were in December alone.

This also helped improve the vaccination status in the city. Of the total vaccination doses administered, 11% was in the month of December.

In the whole of 2021, a total of 21,94,639 were jabbed including first and second doses of which 12,94,773 (59%) were jabbed by the NMMC.

In January 2021, when the vaccination drive had started, the corporation had received 40,000 doses. This decreased to 12,000 in February. In April, for the first time, the doses received crossed a lakh with 1.82 lakh made available for Navi Mumbai citizens.

But in May, the received doses went down again to 59,650, while in August, the supply once again crossed the mark of one lakh. For the first time, the received supply crossed 2 lakhs in September with 2,28,870 doses made available.

“As and when the doses were available, we kept increasing the number of booths in the city. Whatever the number of booths, senior citizens and handicaps were never asked to wait in queues. From just five vaccination centres in the beginning of the vaccination drive to more than a 100 centres now, we not only used the hospitals but also schools, malls, mobile vans for vaccination. Visiting the homes, markets, railway stations too added to the drives to make sure that all of the eligible population received both the doses,” Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said.

Various drives targeting the vulnerable, homeless, beggars, sex workers, maids, watchmen and journalists were planned over the period of a year by focusing on the vaccination of the most vulnerable and under-privileged.

Currently, the call centre of the corporation is also making calls to the citizens registered in their database to ensure that both the doses of the beneficiaries are done.

As of now, a total of 13.11 lakh population of Navi Mumbai has received its first jab and 10.33L, their second.