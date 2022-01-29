Home / Cities / Mumbai News / In Kalyan taluka, water woes of 15 villages to be solved soon
In Kalyan taluka, water woes of 15 villages to be solved soon

The water woes of 15 villages in Kalyan taluka will soon be resolved as the Maharashtra State government has given the nod for a dedicated water supply project worth 24Cr; water supply project, which involves a dedicated pipeline, will ease water woes of villages like Raita, Goveli, Bapsai, Mamnoli, Ghotsai and Aapti among others
Published on Jan 29, 2022 04:42 PM IST
BySajana Nambiar, Kalyan

The water woes of 15 villages in Kalyan taluka will soon be resolved as the Maharashtra State government has given the nod for a dedicated water supply project worth 24Cr for these villages.

The water supply project, which involves a dedicated water supply network, will ease water woes of villages like Raita, Goveli, Bapsai, Mamnoli, Ghotsai and Aapti among others.

The proposal for the water supply scheme for these villages was prepared by the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP). The proposal was sent to the state government for approval. Last week, the State government gave the nod and sanctioned funds for the project.

The proposal of a water supply scheme for these villages has been prepared considering the requirements for the next 32 years. As per the project, every house will get a pipeline connection and water tax will be imposed on the villagers.

“Most of us are dependent on wells for water as there is no pipeline connection. Sometimes, the well water is also not adequate for the daily chores. The water supply connection will help us a lot,” said Rukminibai, a 65-year-old resident of Raita village.

“The water woes in these villages will be eased once the project is imposed. Since the proposal has been sanctioned along with the funds, the work for the same will begin soon. The tender will be published in a month. We will lift water for these villages from Ulhas river,” said an officer of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran who did not wish to be named.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sajana Nambiar

    Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT.

Sign out