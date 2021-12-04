In the nick of time: Watch how cops save woman on train platform

Security personnel in Maharashtra were spotted saving a woman from nearly falling into the gap between a platform and a train while she was trying to board the running train at Dombivli railway station, a video tweeted by news agency ANI showed on Saturday.

The video showed the cops rushing just in time to rescue the woman after she loses her balance and falls near the platform while attempting to board the fast-moving train.

#WATCH | Maharashtra security personnel saves a woman from falling into the gap between platform and train while she was boarding the running train at Dombivli railway station



(Source: GRP Dombivli) pic.twitter.com/VVt7uJfIYP — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2021

In a similar incident that took place last month, a pointsman attached to the Kalyan railway station saved the life of a 40-year-old man who was trying to board the moving Howrah-Mumbai special train and slipped through the gap between the platform and the footboard.

Suburban trains are the quickest and the most convenient way of commuting in Mumbai. Earlier, the Maharashtra government mandated full vaccination for all citizens, including essential workers and government employees, for availing Mumbai local train services.

Mumbai local train services resumed for fully vaccinated passengers in August, after a hiatus of four months. Passengers were restricted from commuting in local trains in the first week of April after the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

