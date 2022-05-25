In Uddhav’s presence, Shiv Sena candidates to file nominations for Rajya Sabha polls today
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and party’s Kolhapur unit chief Sanjay Pawar will file their nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections on Thursday in the presence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The polls for the six seats from Maharashtra are slated to be held on June 10.
“Sanjay Pawar and I will file our nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections at 1 pm on Thursday. The CM and some leaders of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi [MVA] will be present. So, there is no need for an official announcement [of Sena’s second candidate]. Pawar is finalised,” Raut told reporters on Wednesday.
The announcement of the second candidate by Sena has ruined the chances of Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, who had announced to contest as an independent and sought votes from the MVA partners – Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. The Sena wanted him to join the party, but Sambhajiraje did not want any political affiliation.
Certain sections of the Maratha community and supporters of the descendant of King Shivaji were unhappy with Sena for not supporting Sambhajiraje’s candidature for the Rajya Sabha elections. However, Sena said it respected the royal family of Kolhapur and offered a seat from its quota.
Raut said joining a political party was not new for the family as Sambhajiraje’s father Shahu Maharaj had joined Sena, while Sambhajiraje contested the Lok Sabha elections on an NCP ticket in 2009. “The people who are close to him must carefully understand the development in the last 15 days. We offered Sambhajiraje a seat from Sena’s quota as a respect for the lineage.”
The Sena MP, who is set to be renominated for a fourth Rajya Sabha term, said, “We were ready to give the 42 votes [the required number to get elected] to Sambhajiraje. If somebody thinks we betrayed Sambhajiraje then they can cobble up 42 votes and elect him as an independent. The seat belongs to Sena, the votes are of Sena, and we cannot give our votes to an independent candidate. We have certain restrictions.”
On asked whether the contest would be between Sena and Sambhajiraje, Raut said, “Absolutely not; we do not have the thought to go against Sambhajiraje. I don’t know anything about him at this point. We have the votes required to get two candidates elected.”
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis attempted to blame NCP chief Sharad Pawar and said the development in the last few days was designed to put Sambhajiraje in a fix. “Pawar saheb had first started this issue [indicating support to Sambhajiraje], and looking at the subsequent developments, it seems that it was deliberately done to put him [Sambhajiraj] in a spot.”
Sena said BJP was free to vote in favour of Sambhajiraje. “If BJP wants to get Sambhajiraje elected as an independent, they should give 42 votes to him.”
-
Training centres in Delhi may soon also issue driving licences
Delhi will allow accredited driver training centres to issue permanent licenses in about a month to those who have successfully completed their motor driving training, the first state in India to do so nearly a year after the federal transport ministry said private entities could issue driving licenses in the country. A learner's license, valid for six months, can be delivered at home by completing an online test.
-
LU’s Institute of Women’s Studies to start three new courses
The Institute of Women's Studies, Lucknow University, has approved three new courses in a meeting of the Board of Studies, held on Wednesday. These courses are co-curricular under the title Gender, Violence and Mental Health in third semester and two vocational courses – Women and Entrepreneurship Skill Development and Women, Leadership and Management – have been proposed in the fourth semester of graduation. Such courses were suggested by the governor and chancellor Anandiben Patel.
-
Delhi: Gangster held after shoot-out in Narela
In a joint operation by Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police, a gangster was arrested after a brief exchange of fire in outer Delhi's Narela Industrial Area, officer said on Wednesday. Police said that the team was tracking the movements of gangster Sandeep for nearly 15 days and the arrest came after a tip-off was received that the accused would be coming to meet one of his associates in the Narela Industrial Area on Wednesday.
-
Delhi govt notifies incentives for electric cycles
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday evening notified incentives up to ₹7,500 for electric cycles, with transport minister Kailash Gahlot noting that Capital is the first in the country to do so. Under the policy, passenger e-cycles will be eligible for a purchase incentive of 25% of its selling price (up to ₹5,500) along with an additional incentive of ₹2,000 for the first 1,000 individual consumers.
-
Delhi govt makes it mandatory for transport officials to ride public buses once a week
The Delhi government has asked all its senior transport officials to ride public buses at least once a week to promote a shift away from private vehicles to public transport and seek feedback from passengers in order to improve the city's most popular transit system. The order pertains to Group A and B officials of the transport department and Delhi Transport Corporation.
