In wake of increasing Omicron, Covid cases, Thane Municipal Corporation appeals to housing societies

With the increase in the number of Omicron cases in Thane city and the overall rise in the number of Covid cases, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has appealed to the residential societies to come forward and inform if any of their members has had a recent travel history.

The health department has claimed that there is hardly any response to the helpline numbers and email address set up to inform about such travellers a month ago. As per the health department data, 2,367 travellers remained untraced till date.

The civic body has assigned a helpline number and email ID asking the societies in the first week of December to call or mail them in case there were international travellers in their societies. The corporation claimed that the mobile number has not received a single call while hardly a handful of e-mails were sent.

Till January 7 this year, 9,852 international travellers coming into the city were registered with the TMC, out of which 7,485 were traced while 2,367 were not yet traced. The RT-PCR of 5,423 travellers was conducted, out of which the results of 1,105 are still pending and 75 tested positive. Forty eight of these tested positive with the Omicron variant till now while the report of the remaining samples is still awaited.

A civic official requesting anonymity said, “We have not received a single call from any of the residential societies informing about any international passenger. In fact, we have sent over 4,000 emails to those who had left their email ID at the airport and could not be traced due to incorrect addresses. Merely 40-50 people have replied. Most people give their international numbers at the airport, due to which we cannot call them on their local numbers, so email is the only option.”

He added that some of them stay in the city for two to three days and have already left by the time the officials get a list from the airport. The civic body has appealed to the societies to be more vigilant to curb the spread.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON