Increase minimum fare to ₹30, demand taxi drivers
Mumbai Amidst the rising price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), the Mumbai Taximen’s Association (MTA), a union of black and yellow taxi owners and drivers, has appealed to the state transport department to revise the fare of metered taxis in the state capital by ₹5.
Further, the association said that it would start charging a minimum fare of ₹30 from June 1 if the price is not revised by the transport authorities.
On April 30, the price of CNG was increased by ₹4 and at present, the cost of a litre in Mumbai is ₹76. The minimum fare of metered taxis is ₹25 and the union has demanded that the fares should be revised to ₹30.
“Considering the steady rise in CNG prices, taxi drivers are incurring a daily loss of ₹200. The transport department is not taking us seriously and if the fares are not revised by May 15, then we will implement new fare structures by June 1,” said Al Quadros, general secretary of Mumbai Taximen’s Association.
Earlier in March 2021, the taxi fares were hiked from ₹22 to ₹25, while the auto rickshaw fares were hiked to ₹21 from ₹18. Back then, the cost of CNG was ₹49.
Quadros said, “Whenever the price of CNG increases by ₹25, the state government is supposed to increase the fare.”
Meanwhile, members of the auto rickshaw unions also maintained that they are following up with the administration for a fare hike. “The price of natural fuel has increased exponentially, and we have already proposed our new formula of revised fares to the transport committee. To date, four meetings have taken place between us and the administration. However, the official acknowledgement of the fare structure is yet to be made,” said Thambi Kurien from Mumbai Rickshawmen’s Association.
“We have demanded that considering the rise in fuel prices, the minimum fare in auto rickshaws be increased to ₹24 from ₹21,” Kurien said.
BJP, MNS raising Babri Masjid demolition, loudspeakers to divert attention from inflation, unemployment: MVA partners
A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena targeted Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, and the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, the ruling alliance on Monday said the Babri Masjid demolition and the use of loudspeakers at religious places were raised to divert attention from the serious issues plaguing the country. It also alleged that attempts were made to create communal tension in Maharashtra.
Flutter in Bihar as Prashant Kishor ‘turns a page’ on Twitter
Kishor, who is in Patna and was scheduled to meet chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday evening, told HT that “I could not go [and meet Kumar]. It could have been misinterpreted.” Kishor, who has previously worked with various parties, including the BJP and the Trinamool Congress, was expelled from Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in January 2020 for criticising the party's stand over the Citizenship Amendment Act.
New airline adds direct flight from Guwahati to Patna
FlyBig, a regional airline with its operational base in Indore, began its service from Patna, connecting the capitals of Bihar and Assam from May 1, an official of the Airports Authority of India said. This is the third direct flight service between Patna and Guwahati, after IndiGo and SpiceJet, the official said. FlyBig's maiden flight from Guwahati to Patna got a traditional water canon salute when it touched down at the Patna airport on Sunday.
Beant Singh assassination: SC asks Centre to decide Rajoana’s plea in 2 months
The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to decide the plea of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassin Balwant Singh Rajoana, seeking commutation of his death sentence, within two months. A former Punjab Police constable, Rajoana, was convicted for his involvement in an explosion outside the Punjab civil secretariat that killed Beant Singh and 16 others on August 31, 1995. A special court had in July 2007 awarded him the death sentence.
‘Only Nitish pictures on JD(U) posters’
Bihar unit chief of the ruling Janata Dal -United, Umesh Singh Kushwaha, on Monday directed party functionaries to use pictures of only chief minister Nitish Kumar in the party's banners and posters. The move is being seen as a bid to quell factional feud in the party. Some party leaders, however, opposed the decree. “Party and banners are for running the party, and not for running the shops,” said a top JD(U) leader.
