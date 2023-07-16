Indian Navy evacuates Filipino from ship after medical emergency

Mumbai: The Indian Navy on Saturday morning evacuated a Filipino, who was suffering from acute pain due to appendicitis, from a ship mid-sea.

“On Saturday, the Western Naval Command received a request for Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) from Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Mumbai of a Filipino citizen aboard MV Saipem Endeavour. The individual on board was experiencing acute appendicitis and required immediate evacuation. The ship, which was being towed, was last located 55 nautical miles (NM) Southwest of INS Shikra, the helibase of Western Naval Command in Colaba,’’ a defence spokesperson said.

A joint MEDEVAC by the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard, involving a Sea King helicopter from INS Shikra and Coast Guard ship Samrat, was undertaken. The Sea King was launched at 9am in adverse weather conditions, low visibility and a low cloud base.

Despite the ship rolling excessively and experiencing significant turbulence, the helicopter safely landed on and embarked the patient.

The aircraft returned to INS Shikra at about 10am with the patient, who was administered initial medical treatment at INS Shikra and thereafter transferred to naval hospital Asvini for further treatment.

A Coast Guard press note said that they had received a call from the ship’s agent M/s Benline Agencies, Mumbai, regarding medical evacuation of the 37-year-old man from the ship headed to Colombo from Dubai passing at a distance of 154 nautical miles from Mumbai in the Arabian Sea.

“Considering the critical status of the patient, Coast Guard ship Samrat on area patrol was diverted immediately for medical evacuation of the patient. However, due to strong winds and rough seas in prevailing weather conditions, disembarkation of the patient could not be undertaken. Considering the distance and weather conditions, the Coast Guard requested the Indian Navy to launch a helicopter for evacuation,’’ the Coast Guard press note said.

