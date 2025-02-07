Mumbai: Six years after their initial demand, Mumbai’s indigenous East Indian community is set to see their cultural legacy preserved in a dedicated space. The Bombay High Court has granted final permission for the creation of the Kaka Baptista East Indian Theme Garden in Juhu, marking a significant milestone for the community. This first-of-its-kind garden will also house a museum showcasing the rich heritage and traditions of the East Indians. Indigenous East Indians to get themed garden and museum in Juhu

The East Indian community is an ethno-religious group of Christians who are considered the original inhabitants of Mumbai.

The court’s nod was necessary as the proposed site falls within the coastal regulation and mangrove zones. With the legal hurdles now cleared, work on the project—spearheaded by BJP MLA Ameet Satam and the Mobai Gaothan Panchayat (MGP)—is set to commence shortly. The ₹2 crore funding required for the development will be sourced from Satam’s MLA funds.

“For over a decade, we had approached Ameet Satam with the request for an East Indian Bhavan,” recalled Alphi D’Souza, founder trustee of the MGP. “He took up the matter in the legislative assembly, recognising our status as the indigenous inhabitants of Mumbai and advocating for our cause.”

However, securing land for the Bhavan proved challenging. As an alternative, Satam proposed a themed garden on a plot of collector’s land in Juhu, designated as open space. The MGP embraced the idea, seeing it as a fitting tribute to their heritage.

A ceremonial coconut-breaking event was held in 2022 to mark the project’s commencement. However, obtaining the necessary clearances delayed progress. “Since the land falls under the mangrove zone, we had to seek approval from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) and subsequently from the Bombay High Court,” Satam explained. “Now that all permissions are in place, work will begin immediately.”

Spanning approximately 1.5 acres, the garden will be named after Joseph ‘Kaka’ Baptista, a prominent East Indian freedom fighter. It is designed to be a cultural and recreational hub featuring elements that reflect traditional East Indian life. “We envision a pergola—an open gazebo with an elevated stage for performances—a maquette (a scaled model) of a traditional gaothan, and a well, which has historically been central to East Indian village life,” said Gleason Barretto, project ideator and MGP founder member. “The garden will also feature statues depicting traditional East Indian occupations and their tools, alongside a statue of Kaka Baptista himself.”

A key highlight will be the museum, which will relocate from its current modest setting in Manori to a larger space within the garden. “Right now, the only existing East Indian Museum is housed in a private home in Manori, spanning just 600 square feet,” Barretto noted. “The new museum will provide a much-needed expansion to better showcase our community’s history and culture.”

Since permanent structures cannot be built on the site, the museum will be housed in a port-a-cabin within the garden. “The current museum in Manori is an intimate space where artifacts are arranged as they would be in a traditional home,” said artist Saviya Lopez, a member of the museum’s advisory board. “It features lugras (traditional East Indian attire), jewellery, earthen pots, kitchenware, wedding ghumars, and even a boat. We aim to recreate that homely atmosphere in the new space.”

Additionally, Lopez has suggested incorporating a library featuring works by and about the East Indian community. Architect Samir D’Monte, known for his expertise in heritage and East Indian projects, has been appointed as a special advisor. The final designs were developed by a designer enlisted by Satam and will be executed by a MHADA contractor.

Beyond the museum, the garden will include an amphitheatre for performances, lush lawns, and a dedicated children’s play area. “This is a historic moment for us,” Barretto stated. “This garden will be the first dedicated space celebrating East Indian heritage in Mumbai. The Mobai Gaothan Panchayat will work closely on its development, and we hope to be entrusted with its maintenance as well.”