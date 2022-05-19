Indrani Mukerjea to spend one more night in jail. The cash counter was closed
MUMBAI: A day after the Supreme Court granted her bail, a special CBI court on Thursday allowed former media executive Indrani Mukerjea to be released on a personal bond of ₹2 lakh but she is likely to come out of jail only on Friday.
Special CBI judge VC Barde ordered Indrani’s release from Byculla jail on furnishing a bond of ₹2 lakh and one or two sureties of the same amount on an application filed by her lawyer Sana Khan.
Indrani Mukerjea, who has been accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012, has been lodged in Byculla jail for more than six years.
Khan said the formalities to get Indrani Mukerjea out of the jail could not be completed on Thursday as the cash counter at the sessions court closed at 4pm before they received the CBI court order.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to her release on bail, taking into account the fact that she had been in custody for six-and-half years and even if 50% of the remaining witnesses were given up by the prosecution, the trial will not be complete soon.
The court asked the trial court to spell out the bail conditions. Khan suggested that the court impose the same conditions as were placed on her estranged husband placed on Pritam aka Peter Mukerjea for his release on February 6, 2020. Peter Mukerjea was arrested on November 19, 2015, a day after the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), claiming that he too was part of the conspiracy to eliminate Sheena.
Indrani had, however, to fight out a long legal battle for bail. After her ninth plea was rejected by the Bombay high court on November 16, 2021, she had approached the Apex Court, seeking bail primarily in view of the fact that she had already spent over six-and-half years behind bars, but the conclusion of the trial was nowhere in sight.
She pointed out that the prosecution has cited 237 witnesses, but had only examined 68 of them so far. Besides, she said, there was no presiding officer for the special CBI court for over a year, between June 7, 2021, and May 4, 2022.
CBI had opposed her plea, contending that there was clinching evidence showing her involvement in the crime, which fact was also clear from the evidence of Rai. The central agency also offered to give up 50% of the remaining (169) witnesses and thus try to ensure the trial is concluded early.
-
AIIMS Delhi removes charges for lab tests, X-rays, other investigations
In a move that will bring a huge respite to patients from the economically weaker sections, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday issued an order removing all charges for lab tests, X-rays and other investigations in the hospital, the hospital administration said. The order issued by AIIMS's medical superintendent Dr DK Sharma on Thursday said that the hospital will no longer charge patients user fees for conducting lab investigations.
-
Illegal encroachments removed in Daria village
The Chandigarh estate department on Thursday removed illegal constructions outside the lal dora during a special anti-encroachment drive in Daria village. “Under construction foundations of new buildings, two new houses which were being built and a warehouse were demolished by the team,” said a UT official. “Team have also been deployed to informs the department if any other encroachments come up here,” said the official.
-
Pre-monsoon cleaning work of nullahs to be completed by May 31, says Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has said that the pre-monsoon cleaning work that it has initiated since last week for big nullahs, would be completed by May 31 Residents, however, are sceptical of this claim. As per the KDMC, up to 30% cleaning of big nullahs has been completed. There are a total of 97 big nullahs in the KDMC limits that cover a distance of 95km.
-
Pune district reports 37 new Covid cases on Thursday
Pune district on Thursday reported 37 more cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. Pune Municipal Corporation reported 26 new cases and the total is 680,933 Covid cases and 9,713 deaths till Thursday. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation added five more cases to its total of 347,714 cases and 3,627 deaths due to Covid. In Pune district, there are 1,454,337 Covid cases. Of this, 1,433,476 patients have recovered.
-
ITI student stabbed by thief who he chased and caught
A 21-year-old student of the Industrial Training Institute at Agripada was seriously injured after he chased a thief on bike, who was allegedly fleeing with valuables stolen from a wedding hall in Dadar, and the thief stabbed him on being caught. Darshan Jungari, who stays in BEST Colony at Five Gardens in Matunga, was returning home after some personal work on Wednesday.
