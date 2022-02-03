Infra, health, climate action plan likely to be focal points of BMC budget

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) budget 2022-23, which will be presented before the standing committee by municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Thursday, will focus on infrastructure, health, and the Mumbai Climate Action Plan (MCAP), civic officials said on Wednesday. No new taxes are likely to be announced for Mumbaiites in the last budget before the civic body goes to the polls in the next three months.

According to the officials, among the focal points is strengthening the primary, secondary and peripheral health infrastructure as well as the administrative ward-level health infrastructure.

MCAP may get special attention in the fight against climate change. “MCAP is in the final stage and will be published in the middle of this month. Some of the key aspects may include setting up more electric vehicle charging points in the city,” an official said.

Big-ticket infrastructure projects such as Coastal Road, Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR), river rejuvenation, and desalination plants will continue to receive substantial allocation, and the BMC is likely to extend financial aid to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking.

Until December last year, the BMC had spent only 46.7% or ₹8,758.46 crore of its capital budget outlay of ₹18,750.99 crore in the 2021-22 budget. The maximum amount had been spent for the Coastal Road project at 99.9% of fund utilisation of the ₹2,000 crore allocated, and by the roads and traffic department at 98.7% utilisation of the ₹1,367.58 crore earmarked. Moreover, of the 14 departments or projects where funds have been allocated, only six have utilised over 50% of the funds assigned to them in the last budget, and four have utilised less than 30% of the funds.

The opposition has been criticising the administration for making fat allocations for infrastructure projects in its annual budget, without translating this into work on the ground.

Leader of opposition Ravi Raja said, “Over the past many years, the BMC has been announcing big-ticket projects but nothing has happened on the ground. Last year, the BMC announced several infrastructure works, including GMLR, and allocated a lot of money for them. But what happened in reality? The Himalaya Bridge collapsed three years ago and has not been rebuilt, despite heavy funds being allotted to the bridges department. Also due to Covid-19, the spending on infrastructure projects has not been much. So, instead of making big announcements, the BMC must focus on micro-level planning.”

Being the election year, political analysts believe the budget is more likely to focus on wooing voters, instead of presenting a true picture of the corporation’s fiscal health.

Prakash Akolkar, a political analyst, said, “With elections just two or three months away, it looks like the BMC budget will make announcements to woo the ruling Shiv Sena’s voters. What we are likely to see is sops for Mumbaiites.”

Citizens expect that the civic body will focus on completing infrastructure projects, and on amenities such as open spaces, gardens, and roads.

Dhaval Shah, founder of Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen’s Association, said the BMC should focus on completing the pending infrastructure works such as the Balasaheb Thackeray flyover and the Gokhale flyover in the western suburbs. “The BMC has been allocating funds for these projects for many years. However, work is yet to start in most of them. Also, systemic management and fund allocation need to be done to the roads department.”

Nayana Kathpalia, trustee of NGO NAGAR, said one of the key expectations is that the BMC should provide adequate funds for creating more open spaces and for maintenance of the existing ones.

“Most of the gardens and open spaces haven’t been maintained properly for the last two years, mainly due to lack of funds and resources. Gardens and green spaces play a key role in maintaining the health and well-being of citizens,” he said. NAGAR works for conservation and protection of open spaces in Mumbai.