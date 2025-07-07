Inspired and guided by family, a new generation of CAs step into the field

Mumbai: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), on Sunday, announced the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final, Intermediate, and Foundation examinations conducted in May 2025. With an All India Rank No. 1 in the CA final exam, is Rajan Kabra from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, scoring an impressive 86% in his very first attempt.

At the top, with an All India Rank No. 1 in the CA final exam, is Rajan Kabra from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, scoring an impressive 86% in his very first attempt. Kabra, a student of the Savitribai Phule Pune University was inspired to embark on the CA journey by his father who is a practicing CA.

“My father’s career and dedication inspired me to choose this field. After clearing the intermediate level, I moved to Mumbai for my articleship. Alongside work, I dedicated myself to studies, and this result is the outcome of that effort,” said Kabra. He added that he is deciding whether to continue working at his current job or to join his father’s firm.

At second rank is Nishita Bothra from Kolkata, who scored 83.83%, and Manav Shah from Ghatkopar, secured the third rank with 82.17%.

Shah, who completed his schooling at Sheth Virchand Dhanji Secondary English Medium School and went on to study at Narsee Monjee College, Vile Parle, credited his elder brother for guiding him through the CA journey. “My brother inspired me to pursue this career. His support through my studies was invaluable. I began preparing right after Class 12, and this result brings me immense joy,” he said. Shah is yet to decide whether to begin an independent practice or pursue a job.

In the CA intermediate exams, Disha Gokhru from Mumbai holds the All India No. 1 rank, and Devidhan Sandeep takes the second position. Yasmin Jain from Jaipur and Nilay Dangi from Udaipur secured the third and fourth ranks.

In the CA Foundation results, also declared today, Vrinda Agarwal from Ghaziabad secured the All India Rank No. 1. Yajnesh Narkar from Mumbai, and Shardul Vichare from Thane came second and third.

The CA course has three levels where the Foundation exam is the entry-level exam, the Intermediate one builds upon that foundation, and the final exam is the most advanced of the three. The Intermediate and Final level exams have two groups, Group 1 which focuses on subjects like accounting and law, and Group 2 which delves into advanced concepts like cost accounting and auditing. Those attempting the CA Intermediate or Final exam can either appear from Group 1, Group 2, or both groups in the same exam. This year, a total of 14,247 candidates have successfully cleared the final exam across the three groups.