Instagram row: No action against Kangana Ranaut for the time being

In a relief for Kangana Ranaut, the Maharashtra government on Monday assured the Bombay high court that it will not take any coercive action against the actor in connection with an FIR registered against her at Khar police station for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community.

The state government gave the assurance after Ranaut agreed to show up at Khar police station on December 22 to record her statement with regard to an Instagram post she had made in connection with the farmers’ protest.

The FIR was registered on November 23 at the behest of Mulund resident Amarjeetsingh Sandhu, 47, along with the leaders of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). They had alleged that an Instagram post by the Bollywood actor on November 21 hurt the religious feelings and beliefs of Sikhs.

On the basis of the complaint, Khar police booked Ranaut under section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class of people by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.

Ranaut has moved the high court, seeking that the FIR be quashed.

On Friday, her lawyer argued before the division bench of justice Nitin Jamdar and justice Sarang Kotwal that like every other Indian citizen, Ranaut has fundamental freedom of speech and expression under Article 19 (1) (a) of the Constitution to express her views freely, and since no case was made out against her, the FIR should be quashed.

Public prosecutor Aruna Pai opposed the petition, submitting that Ranaut’s post was targeted at the Sikh community as they were at the forefront of the farmers’ protest at that time.

Pai added that Ranaut had been issued a notice to appear before the police, but she didn’t respond. After Ranaut agreed to the court’s suggestion to be present at the police station on December 22, the bench posted her plea for further hearing on January 25.