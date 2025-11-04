Internal probe finds serious lapses in renovation of ministerial bungalows

Mumbai: The state public works department (PWD) has, in an internal probe, found serious lapses in the renovation of ministerial bungalows in the city. In many cases, renovation work was taken up even though it was not required because a new minister had been allotted a bungalow, whereas items such as furniture and accessories installed during renovation were far more expensive compared to norms approved by the state government, the three-page report on the probe said. Picture for representation (HT Photo)

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Monday shared the probe report via a post on social media platform X, calling it a ₹30-crore scam. The report, submitted to the department on July 16, 2025, corroborates accusations he had levelled last year about irregularities in renovation of bungalows, he said.

The PWD’s vigilance and quality control board conducted the probe following a complaint by a certain VL Patil, the report said. A team of officials visited a total of 13 bungalows on December 11 and December 31 last year and inspected ongoing renovation work and related documents.

The team found that some bungalows were renovated merely because they had been allocated to a new minister. In some instances, fresh work was undertaken when only repairs were necessary whereas in other cases, special repairs works taken up during renovation should have been carried out under annual maintenance contracts.

Moreover, renovation work was often assigned to multiple contractors, in violation of guidelines issued by the state government on August 20, 1995 and December 17, 2012, the report said.

“At some places, used luxury items were more than required. For instance, during site visits, officials found granite cladding on the compound wall, which is not used for any government bungalow including that of the chief minister…In many cases, furniture was found to be very expensive,” the report said, drawing attention to wasteful expenditure.

The PWD had also purchased stationery and other items for the bungalows even though they were supposed to be provided by the general administration department, it noted.

In all the cases, no permission was taken from the chief minister for renovation work even though it was mandatory as per a circular issued on January 20, 1992, the report said. It also suggested an independent probe on the repository branch, which did not share any details with the probe team.

Commenting on the probe report, Pawar said it provided a detailed dissection of how government money was squandered on ministers’ bungalows.

“On one hand, the government claims it has no funds, and on the other, granite compound walls for the buildings? What’s particularly striking is the revelation that the chief minister’s permission required for repairs to the bungalows wasn’t obtained,” Pawar said in a post on X.