MUMBAI: In a major shake-up of IPS officers, the state home department placed additional DGP Nikhil Gupta in charge of state law and order and appointed IPS officer of 12th Fail movie fame Manoj Sharma, who returned from central deputation, as IG of state law and order. IPS rejig: Manoj Sharma made IG, Law and Order

IGP Suhas Warke was posted as ADG, prisons while IGP Chhering Dorje was promoted and made ADGP of special operations.

K Mallikarjun Prassana, Yashasvi Yadav and Aswati Dorje were promoted from IG rank to ADG rank. Additional commissioner of Mumbai North Abhishek Trimukhe was promoted to IG rank.

And, Suresh Mekhla, who was ADG of highway security, has been made ADG of state EOW.