Is third Covid-19 wave ebbing in Mumbai? Here’s what experts say

Mumbai The city has reported under 10,000 Covid-19 cases each day for the last four days, marking the flattening of the third wave that began on December 21, civic authorities said on Wednesday. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has, however, said that it is too early to declare that Mumbai is now in the safe zone. The authorities have termed the forthcoming week as a ‘wait and watch’ period. Experts have also maintained that the decline in fresh cases is a good sign, but citizens must remain alert and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 6,032 Covid-19 cases, taking the caseload to 1,017,347. The city also recorded 3 deaths, pushing the death toll to 16,488. The positivity rate in the city dropped to 10 percent on Wednesday, after hovering around 13 percent over the past three days. Mumbai tested 60,291 samples on Wednesday, much higher than the daily average of 47,000 over the past four days.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner in charge of BMC’s public health department, said, “The figures are declining by the day, and this is a very good sign for Mumbai. However, this is not the time to let our guards down. Citizens must continue to maintain Covid-19-appropriate behaviour, and mask up in public. We will monitor the situation closely for one more week.”

At the peak of the third wave, Mumbai had a positivity rate of around 28 percent. On January 7, when Mumbai reported its highest-ever single-day spike of 20,971 cases, it had a positivity rate of 28.9 percent.

Experts said that Mumbai is now in the safe zone with cases receding but it is too early to take a call on easing of restrictions in the city.

Dr Harish Chafle, senior consultant (pulmonology and critical care) Global Hospital, said, “It is a good thing that fresh cases are coming down constantly. If this continues, we will be in a good position by the end of the week. However, we should not be in a hurry to ease restrictions and let our guards down.”

Similarly, Dr Rahul Pandit, a member of the state’s Covid-19 task force, said, “The numbers are very encouraging but we need to wait and watch. We should not hurry in concluding that Mumbai is in the safe zone. The end of the week should give us a clearer picture.”

Out of the 6,032 cases reported on Wednesday, 84 percent or 5,067 patients were asymptomatic; 538 patients needed to be hospitalised, out of which 103 needed oxygen beds.

Bed occupancy across covid hospitals in the city at present is at 12.3 percent, with 5,058 beds out of the total 38,109 beds occupied as of Wednesday. As many as 18,241 patients recovered from covid-19 on Wednesday, according to the civic body.

Dr Sonam Solanki, consultant pulmonologist and bronchoscopist from Masina hospital, said that this is a crucial period for the city, even though Covid-19 cases are declining.

“If you compare to where we were in the first week of January, we are in a better place. This looks like we are flattening the curve. But we have seen it in the past where it takes hardly 4-5 days for numbers to rise. We are not yet at the end of the third wave, and any super spreader public event can give us a spike in cases very easily. Smaller spikes in cases are likely over the next few days,” she said.