I-T dept attaches shares worth 550 cr, 30 bank accounts of online gaming operator

Mumbai: The investigation wing of the Income Tax (I-T) department in Mumbai has searched an online gaming and betting company run by Ramesh Chaurasia and Achal Chaurasia and provisionally attached its investment in listed shares worth ₹550 crore and 30 bank accounts for alleged tax evasion.

The father-son duo faces several FIRs in Mumbai. The tax department also seized cash (including foreign currency) of ₹3.08 crore along with jewellery worth ₹81 lakh after conducting searches at 29 premises spread over Mumbai, Delhi, Surat, Jaipur, Pune and Kolkata linked to a Mumbai based business group engaged in gaming activity, online betting, including betting on cricket matches.

According to I-T officers, the group is engaged in gaming activity, online betting, including cricket betting. Mumbai crime branch too had in 2018 cracked down on the illegal online lottery business of the group and arrested the masterminds, Achal Chaurasiya and Ramesh Chaurasiya.

“The group was operating in a clandestine manner and had concealed its operations and income from law enforcement agencies,” a statement released by I-T department said.

The revenue generated by the group from its activities is largely in cash. Preliminary investigation has revealed that cash turnover of more than ₹600 crore is involved, I-T sources said.

The group operates from Mumbai and has a wide network of agents and area managers in different cities for collection of cash from a large customer base.

“The customers use the websites hosted on cloud servers by private operators. It was detected during the search that, after allotting IDs and passwords to the customers, points are credited into their accounts by agents/area managers after collecting cash from them. The cash is then sent to Mumbai through hawala operators,” I-T officials stated.

Handwritten notes, documents and digital evidence containing detailed accounts of daily cash transactions to be introduced in the books of account have been seized during the search, I-T said.

The search revealed that the group has been introducing its unaccounted cash into books of account as unsecured loans, security premium, partner’s capital, agricultural income, share transactions, commission and trading income, etc., in the form of accommodation entries.

This cash has been routed through several layers of dummy/shell companies controlled by the entry provider groups or through hawala channels. The amounts introduced in the books of account have been invested in the real estate and securities market. Preliminary investigation has revealed cash turnover of more than ₹600 crore in the last 6 months or so.