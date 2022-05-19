ITI student stabbed by thief who he chased and caught

A 21-year-old student of the Industrial Training Institute at Agripada was seriously injured after he chased a thief on bike, who was allegedly fleeing with valuables stolen from a wedding hall in Dadar, and the thief stabbed him on being caught. The gutsy student, however, refused to let off the thief and handed him over to the police, who recovered the stolen items from the accused.

Darshan Jungari, who stays in BEST Colony at Five Gardens in Matunga, was returning home after some personal work on Wednesday.

“While I was on my bike, I heard some woman shouting thief, thief… I immediately followed the suspect and intercepted him,” said Jungari.

The man immediately pulled out a knife and threatened him, he said. “But I decided to go ahead and catch him. The man stabbed me in the head, but I caught him. Then he stabbed me in my right leg and I started bleeding.”

Despite the injuries, Jungari did not let go of the accused. Meanwhile, women at the wedding hall and other people reached the stop and caught hold of the accused and dialled 100.

“Our team rushed to the spot and took the accused in custody. He was identified as Surendra Arjun Jadhav, a resident of Kamothe in Navi Mumbai. We have also recovered the stolen mobile phone and purse from him,” senior police inspector Deepak Chavan of Matunga police station said.

The police said the accused had entered Sohrab Palamkote Hall in Dadar East and fled with the valuables from the bride’s room.

He was produced before a metropolitan magistrate court at Bhoiwada, who remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days. The police said the accused had committed the offence for the first time.

On Thursday, the police felicitated Jungari and will also be recommending his name for rewarding him by senior police officers.