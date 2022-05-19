ITI student stabbed by thief who he chased and caught
A 21-year-old student of the Industrial Training Institute at Agripada was seriously injured after he chased a thief on bike, who was allegedly fleeing with valuables stolen from a wedding hall in Dadar, and the thief stabbed him on being caught. The gutsy student, however, refused to let off the thief and handed him over to the police, who recovered the stolen items from the accused.
Darshan Jungari, who stays in BEST Colony at Five Gardens in Matunga, was returning home after some personal work on Wednesday.
“While I was on my bike, I heard some woman shouting thief, thief… I immediately followed the suspect and intercepted him,” said Jungari.
The man immediately pulled out a knife and threatened him, he said. “But I decided to go ahead and catch him. The man stabbed me in the head, but I caught him. Then he stabbed me in my right leg and I started bleeding.”
Despite the injuries, Jungari did not let go of the accused. Meanwhile, women at the wedding hall and other people reached the stop and caught hold of the accused and dialled 100.
“Our team rushed to the spot and took the accused in custody. He was identified as Surendra Arjun Jadhav, a resident of Kamothe in Navi Mumbai. We have also recovered the stolen mobile phone and purse from him,” senior police inspector Deepak Chavan of Matunga police station said.
The police said the accused had entered Sohrab Palamkote Hall in Dadar East and fled with the valuables from the bride’s room.
He was produced before a metropolitan magistrate court at Bhoiwada, who remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days. The police said the accused had committed the offence for the first time.
On Thursday, the police felicitated Jungari and will also be recommending his name for rewarding him by senior police officers.
-
Nayab Tehsildar wanted in Mumbai Vadodara Expressway project fraud case arrested
Ten days after 17 persons were arrested for cheating in the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway project, the Nayab Tehsildar, Vithhal Gosawi, was arrested by Shanti Nagar Police on Wednesday night. The group had created fake farmers to get a compensation of ₹11.66Cr. Gosawi was sent to police custody up to May 23. The Shanti Nagar Police in Bhiwandi have booked 18 persons including Gosawi and his female friend, and have now arrested all the 18.
-
Unauthorised parking of vehicles rampant in Navi Mumbai
The city of Navi Mumbai, though promoted as planned city and a counter magnet for Mumbai, is grappling with lack of parking spaces and rampant unauthorised parking. Residents have been constantly voicing their concerns about the multiple problems faced due to unauthorised parking done especially by commercial vehicles along roads leading to residential areas. For residents, the issue is more than just illegal parking.
-
27-year-old man lynched to death in Sanpada misunderstood to be robber
Investigations into the lynching of a 27-year-old man in Sanpada last week have revealed that the incident occurred after a ward boy working with KEM Hospital, Lalit Kishan Goyal, in a drunken state, happened to topple over a few hutments that made people think he was a thief. On the evening of May 10, a ward boy working with KEM Hospital, Lalit Kishan Goyal, was loitering in Sanpada when suddenly a few men started assaulting him.
-
List of endangered animal species to be displayed at public places in Jharkhand
A list of endangered and scheduled species found in Jharkhand will be displayed at public places like railway stations, airport and bus stands to check crime against wild animals, forest officials said on Thursday. The enforcement agencies have also been advised to impart training on wildlife crime control. With over 29% forest reserve, Jharkhand has 11 wildlife sanctuaries. Illegal trades in wild animals like pangolin, tortoises and parakeets are common in the state.
-
Navi Mumbai civic body to provide green bins to collect green waste at Vashi gardens
To resolve the issue of green waste piling up in civic gardens and parks, the garden department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has allocated 122 new green bins for 30 public gardens in Vashi. This will be implemented as a pilot project in Vashi ward and replicated in other nodes. The Vashi ward comprises row houses and gardens that are frequented by residents for recreational purposes.
