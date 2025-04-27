MUMBAI: There are some stories that slip through the cracks of time and still stay with us, like the scent of old books or the sound of a lullaby. Rabindranath Tagore’s ‘Kabuliwala’ is one such tale—quietly profound, heartbreakingly human. First published in 1892, this tender short story explores the unlikely bond between a little Bengali girl named Mini and an Afghan door-to-door dry-fruit seller, Rahmat. Set in colonial Calcutta, the narrative delicately weaves themes of longing, fatherhood, and the universality of human emotion. Through the Kabuliwala’s affection for Mini—reminiscent of the daughter he left behind in Kabul—Tagore crafts a poignant meditation on love, loss and the invisible threads that connect cultures and continents. ‘It’s not just a story; it’s an emotion’: Bimal Roy’s ‘Kabuliwala’ returns on stage

Bimal Roy’s namesake cinematic gem that brought Tagore’s work to life in 1961, starring Balraj Sahni in one of his most poignant roles, also stood out for Salil Chowdhury’s haunting score, including the immortal ‘Aye mere pyaare watan’, and Roy’s understated yet evocative direction, transcending its period setting to offer a timeless reflection on love, exile and the ties that bind.

This cornerstone of Indian parallel cinema now finds its own unique tribute in a stage adaptation which is opening Prithvi Theatre’s Summertime – the vibrant annual celebration of children’s theatre, workshops and storytelling, transforming the iconic space into a lively hub of creativity, curiosity and youthful imagination through the summer holidays.

Befittingly this official stage adaptation of ‘Kabuliwala’ brings together legacies -- Parikshit Sahni, son of Balraj Sahni, and Rinki Roy Bhattacharya, daughter of Bimal Roy, conceived this production as a tribute not just to their legendary fathers, but to the enduring power of storytelling itself. The play was first staged in 2011, when Gurudev’s sesquicentennial was being observed.

It ran for a few shows between 2011 and 2012, but the production was aborted as the artiste who played young Mini, Twisha Baunthiyal, grew up and the actor who played Rahmat, Aasif Shaikh, became busy with television.

“Our fathers worked together, believed in socially conscious art through IPTA (Indian People’s Theatre Organisation),” says Bhattacharya. “This felt like a natural way to honour that legacy. But more than that, it was about bringing this story back to the stage, for children and adults alike, with all its emotional beauty intact.”

The play is directed by veteran theatre director Ramesh Talwar, whose own IPTA roots run deep. “When Rinki approached me with Parikshit, it didn’t take long to say yes,” he says. “’Kabuliwala’ is not just a story—it’s an emotion. And the way audiences still respond to it proves how timeless Tagore’s writing is.”

Reminiscing about the first stage production, Talwar says, “We had a great run till 2012 when Twisha grew up and could no longer play Mini. Since we couldn’t find a perfect replacement, we had to stop.” In the present adaptation for Prithvi’s Summertime, Vikas Rawat (‘Runaway Brides’, ‘Bansuri Jab Gaane Lage’) steps into the shoes of Rahmat. “There’s a stillness to Rahmat, a quiet dignity that makes him unforgettable,” says Rawat. “I didn’t want to copy Sahni sahab, but I let his spirit guide me. It’s humbling to carry this role.”

Through the rehearsals, young Anam Pandey, who plays Mini, lit up the stage garnering applause from the cast and crew. “I didn’t know the story before the rehearsals,” she admits shyly. “But now I love it. I call Vikas uncle ‘Kabuliwala’ even offstage!”

Niraj and Ankita Pandey, who play Mini’s parents, speak of the emotional charge of getting under the skin of their characters. “There’s something about this story that brings a lump to your throat,” says Niraj. “When Rahmat meets Mini after years the audience goes silent.”

Set to the haunting melodies from the original film — ‘Aye mere pyaare watan’, ‘Ganga aaye kahan se’, and ‘Kabuliwala’— the play is as much about sound and sentiment as it is about spoken word. “We didn’t want to modernise it just for the sake of it,” says Talwar. “The music is soul. Without it, the play would be half-empty.”

Twisha Baunthiyal, who appears in a bit role at the end as the adult Mini, offers the thread of memory that ties the past to the present. “When I entered in the final scene at the dress rehearsal, I saw people wiping tears,” she shares. “It’s beautiful—how this story still moves people, no matter how many times they’ve heard it.”

For Bhattacharya, the real success will lie in the reaction of young audiences. “As schoolchildren we watched this film wide-eyed. We are hoping to elicit the same reaction as it’s this could be their first brush with Tagore. If this play becomes their doorway into Indian literature, I think we’re doing something right,” she says.

Kabuliwala will be staged at Prithvi Theatre on May 1 and 2, 2025.