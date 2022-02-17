Jailed gangster Kalim Sayyad behind Dharavi murder, six members of ‘K-Company’ arrested

Mumbai: City crime branch investigation has revealed that the February 12 shoot out and murder in Dharavi was executed by a local gangster named Kalim Sayyad, who is currently behind bars for the past two years in connection with smuggling drugs worth ₹50 crore.

Six members of his gang named K-Company were arrested for allegedly killing the gangster’s rival, 35-year-old Amir Khan, by shooting five rounds at him on February 12 at 10.30am.

The arrested accused are identified as Saeed Shaikh, 27, Afsar Shaikh alias Bablu Mulla, 23, Saddam Shaikh, 25, Sahil Shaikh, 24, Shoaib Khan, 20, and Yasin Shaikh, 20, while two accused Parvez Balwar alias Bhutta, 25 and Billal are wanted.

All the accused are residents of Dharavi and conducted recce for ten days to find out a safe area that doesn’t come under CCTV cameras.

During the investigation, police learnt that the reason behind the murder was tussle between Khan and Kalim Rauf Sayyad. After Sayyad’s arrest by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Khan was allegedly trying to establish his supremacy in the locality.

Cops have informed that Khan, before dying at the Sion Hospital, revealed the name of his shooter- Saeed Shaikh. Deceased Khan also had assault cases registered against him in Dharavi.

Police officers also said that they connected the dots after discovering that the arrested accused had pasted stickers of K Company on their vehicles.

The murder was planned on January 3 when Kalim Sayyad came for hearing at the Thane court and his associates (arrested accused) met him and they planned to kill Khan, shared DCP crime branch Neelotpal.

The accused Sahil Shaikh, as per the plan, kept a watchful eye on Khan’s whereabouts. Soon after he informed his accomplice - Saeed and Afsar -that Khan went near Pila Bungalow, Mithi River to answer nature’s call, both fired a total of eight rounds at Khan, five hit him in his chest, chin, and ribs while three rounds missed the target, informed Neelotpal.

The locals then rushed Khan to Sion Hospital. Police were informed about the incident. The Mumbai crime branch unit 5 started conducting a parallel investigation in the case. Khan died during the treatment on February 13 morning, said police inspector Ghanshyam Nair of unit 5.

“We arrested several friends of Saeed in the vicinity and a police team managed to nab him in Surat. During our interrogation, we learnt that Sahil was in the area and was providing information about police reaction through his Instagram posts. We then arrested Sahil Shaikh and later traced Afsar Shaikh from Kurla,” shared Nair.

Nair also informed that the cops asked Afsar and Sahil to communicate with the other wanted accused Shoaib Khan and Yasin Shaikh to meet them at Kurla railway station from where they were fleeing to Uttar Pradesh.

Shoaib and Yasin did not have money for tickets, police booked tickets of the accused which were then sent to Yasin and Shoaib through Sahil’s phone and they were caught at the railway station. Shoaib and Yasin both helped to hide weapons after the murder.

After registering a murder case, Dharavi police had already arrested one accused, Shama Parvez Shaikh, 40 for sheltering a few accused.