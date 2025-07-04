Jaipur Exp shootout: Fmr RPF constable now cooperative, communicative, says report

Mumbai: The trial of former Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary – charged with the murder of three passengers and his senior on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express on July 31, 2023 – may revive soon. Chetan Chaudhary (PTI)

The trial was stalled by the court in March as Chaudhary was unable to attend hearings after being admitted at the Regional Mental Hospital in Thane. But his latest medical report, produced in court on Thursday, described his current state as “quiet, cooperative, communicative, oriented to time, place, person.’’

The report, dated June 19, and issued by the Thane hospital, says Chaudhary has “fair comprehension” and “follows his routine well”; his “compliance is better, behavior is controlled and appetite is good.”

The report also mentions that earlier, all was not well with the 34-year-old former RPF constable. On April 9, the Mental Health Review Board found him unfit for discharge.

The JJ Hospital’s neurology department, where he was referred, detected “multiple microinfarcts” (small dead tissues) in his brain MRI, whereas his MRI brain angiography is awaited, the report submitted in court says.

Chaudhary’s lawyer Jaywant Patil said he might be produced in court during the next hearing on July 17.

On the night of July 31, 2023, Chaudhary, on escort duty on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express, allegedly shot dead his senior officer after an argument. He then allegedly shot three bearded passengers, all Muslim, and gave a speech praising prime minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

He was nabbed after he alighted from the train near Mira Road station after someone pulled the chain and it came to a halt.

Dismissed from service and charged with murder and promoting religious enmity, Chaudhary was lodged in Akola Central Jail till February this year. Noticing changes in his behaviour, jail authorities took him to Akola Central Hospital, where he was referred to the Regional Mental Hospital in Nagpur. However, additional public prosecutor Sudhir Sapkale requested that he be shifted to Thane Central Jail and examined at the Regional Mental Hospital in Thane, so he could attend the trial after treatment.

The 34-year-old former constable was shifted to Thane Mental Hospital on February 20, whereas on March 12, the court ordered a halt to the trial since he could not be present even through video conferencing. Four witnesses, including two RPF constables on duty with him that night, have so far testified.

Chaudhary had cited “temporary insanity” as a reason for bail in December 2023. But the court had rejected it, saying, “The accused not only committed the murder of ASI (additional sub inspector) Tikaram Meena but also three other passengers of a particular community by making them specific targets and uttered words which clearly show that he was in a well-settled position and mind to commit murder of (members of) a particular community.”