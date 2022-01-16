Jayant Patil invites Elon Musk to set up Tesla unit in Maha

Mumbai Maharashtra Minister and state Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Jayant Patil on Sunday invited Tesla CEO Elon Musk to set up a manufacturing facility in the state. Replying to a Twitter user’s query, Musk had earlier spoken about the challenges of doing business in India.

“Still working through a lot of challenges with the government,” Musk on 13 January replied to a Twitter user who enquired about Tesla’s launch in India.

Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra’s water resources minister said, “@elonmusk, Maharashtra is one of the most progressive states in India. We will provide you all the necessary help from Maharashtra for you to get established in India. We invite you to establish your manufacturing plant in Maharashtra.”

On Sunday afternoon, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu also pitched Musk to invest in the state. “I invite@elonmusk, Punjab Model will create Ludhiana as hub for Electric Vehicles & Battery industry with time bound single window clearance for investment that brings new technology to Punjab, create green jobs, walking path of environment preservation & sustainable development,” he said.

Earlier, Telangana and West Bengal had also invited Tesla to set up its EV manufacturing unit. A day after Musk’s tweet, KT Rama Rao, Commerce and Industries Minister of Telangana, had tweeted that they “Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana.”

Md Ghulam Rabbani, Minister for Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education, in West Bengal, had on Saturday tweeted, “Drop here, we in West Bengal have best infra & our leader @MamataOfficial has got the vision.”

The EV giant has pitched for a cut in import duties ahead of its launch in India. Tesla had said that it can consider setting up a manufacturing unit locally if it succeeds with imported models.