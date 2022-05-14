Jewel of Navi Mumbai to get major facelift

In the coming months, the Jewel of Navi Mumbai in Nerul (W) will get a major facelift with new walkways, meditation centre and Miyawaki forest being planned for the stretch. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will spend ₹3.5Cr on it and is also working on the pollution caused by sewage water to the water body of the Jewel as most residents had complained about the same.

Sanjay Desai, chief engineer of NMMC, said “A pump house and sewage treatment plant is being constructed to make sure that there is no contamination of the water body at the Jewel.”

Depending on the intensity of the monsoon, the work is expected to go till September. NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said, “Walkways, meditation centre, children’s play area and developing Miyawaki forest are planned. The idea is to give a very calm and natural atmosphere to those willing to meditate and give a feel of natural forest while walking through the walkway. Proper end-to-end fencing, CCTV cameras and increased security guards are also being planned to ensure the safety in the area.”

The urban forest that is being developed using Miyawaki technique will have 1.20 lakh tree plantation of which 90,000 have already been planted. By May 31, the target of planting all 1.20 lakh will be achieved, said deputy municipal commissioner, Jaydeep Pawar.

“This will be the largest urban forest in India. At the time of the plantation, the trees are a foot long and in around five months, it is expected to grow 10 feet long,” Pawar said.

A 29-foot long flamingo statue weighing one-and-a-half tons made out of scrap materials has also been installed in front of the Jewel’s main gate.