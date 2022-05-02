Jeweller arrested for fleeing with gold worth ₹25 lakh
Mumbai: The police on Monday arrested a jeweller for allegedly misappropriating gold worth ₹25 lakh which was given to him for making jewellery. The accused, identified as Minazuddin Shaikh (32), was absconding for the past seven months before he was arrested from Punjab’s Jalandhar, where he was hiding with his family by assuming a new name.
A native of West Bengal, Shaikh had been living in a rented apartment in Dahisar east from where he used to run a business of polishing and designing jewellery for the past 18 years.
Police officers said that during the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown when business was low, Shaikh had taken a loan from a local moneylender for his family expenses, but he could not repay the loan. “As Shaikh needed quick money, he misappropriated the jewellery worth ₹25 lakh given to him by various jewellers for polishing and designing,” said a police officer.
Seven months ago, a jeweller approached the police claiming that Shaikh’s apartment was locked and he had stopped responding to calls. “As the due date of delivery of the jewellery approached, the jewellery trader contacted Shaikh, but he had left his house along with his family,” said Somnath Gharge, deputy commissioner of police (zone 12).
The police began investigating and tracing Shaikh’s mobile phone but did not get any clue about his whereabouts. Two weeks ago, the police received a tip-off that money had been withdrawn from the bank account of Shaikh’s wife in Punjab.
A police team subsequently left for Punjab and after tracing the ATM kiosk they started looking for Shaikh. On Sunday, the police traced and arrested Shaikh from the house where he was staying with his wife and children.
Shaikh was brought to Mumbai on Monday. “He had sold the misappropriated jewellery to a local jeweller with the help of his brother. We have arrested him for theft under section 379 of the IPC and are tracing the jeweller who had purchased the stolen booty from him,” said a police officer from Dahisar police station.
-
Muslim leaders appeal not to offer Eid namaz on roads
Muslim religious leaders and leaders of other Muslim organisations have appealed to community embers to ensure that namaz is offered only inside mosques and Idgahs and that the roads are not blocked during Eid namaz on Tuesday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure that roads are not blocked during celebration of festivals. “I have appealed to people to offer namaz only inside mosques and Idgahs,” said Shahar Qazi, Prof Zainus Sajeedin.
-
Lottery to pick Haj volunteers to be held on May 4
The lottery to pick the Khadim-ul-Hujjaj (Haj volunteers) will be held on May 4. The lottery will be held at Samaj Kalyan Bhawan at Prag Narayan Road. Officials of the UP State Haj Committee said that the Khadim-ul-Hujjaj will assist haj pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh during the period of Haj. This year, 10,821 people have applied for Haj from UP against the quota of 8,836.
-
Pune district reports 20 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune district reported 20 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 215 are active cases. Pune city reported 18 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,463 and the death toll stood at 9,713. A total of 374 sites saw vaccination of which 296 were government centres and 78 private.
-
Power availability improves in Uttar Pradesh as Harduaganj unit functional again
The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd has claimed it supplied electricity to all rural, semi-urban and urban areas as per the roster without resorting to any extra load shedding on Monday after it made arrangements for 2,000 MW additional power. The power availability further improved after the UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam's 660 MW Harduaganj thermal unit resumed production on Monday. The corporation started buying around 1600 MW power from other sources from Sunday.
-
Tablets worth several lakhs gutted in fire at Vikas Bhawan store in Prayagraj
Around 5000 tablets kept in a store at Vikas Bhawan were gutted in a fire that erupted owing to unknown reasons on Monday morning. Fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames. An FIR has been lodged in this connection at Colonelganj police station. According to reports, the store is close to Saras auditorium and goods belonging to the Panchayati Raj department were shifted to the store around a week back.
