Kalicharan remanded to judicial custody till Feb 3

THANE: A court has remanded religious leader Abhijit Sarag alias Kalicharan Maharaj to judicial custody till February 3. The Naupada police brought him from Raipur and produced him before the Thane sessions court Friday morning. The police demanded two days of police custody but the court remanded him to judicial custody.

Kalicharan was arrested after Maharashtra State Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad registered a case against him on December 29 for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Mahatma Gandhi.

A senior police officer from Naupada said, “Kalicharan was arrested by the Wardha police earlier and was in judicial custody. On Thursday evening, our team brought him to Thane and as per procedure, we produced him in Thane court. We demanded two days’ police custody but the court ordered judicial custody till February 3.”

Some followers of Kalicharan Baba gathered near the Thane court Friday morning and shouted slogans but the Thane police brought the situation under control.

Papu Morwal, Kalicharan Baba’s lawyer from Akola, said, “The incident took place in Wardha; a case has already been registered there and a police investigation is already in progress. Just because Jitendra Awhad is a minister, he has used his power and filed a case. There is nothing to investigate through Thane police. The court has denied Naupada police’s demand for police custody following our argument. We have applied for bail but as the Thane police requested some time, the bail application will be discussed on Monday.”

A video of the self-proclaimed Godman shot on December 26 during one of his sermons went viral in which he was allegedly seen criticising and using derogatory remarks about Mahatma Gandhi and his political moves. He blamed Gandhi for the partition of India and supported Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse. He went a step further and thanked Godse for the assassination. Since he made those remarks, multiple complaints were filed against him, which led to his arrest on December 30.

On the same grounds, Awhad registered a case against him at Naupada police station in Thane. The police booked him under sections 295 (A), 298, 505 (2), 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).